JUST IN: Akpabio Announces Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central as the Senate Majority leader and former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South as the Senate Chief Whip.

Reading the letter from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Akpabio also announced Senator Dave Umahi, APC, Ebonyi South as the Deputy Leader and Senator Lola Ashiru , APC, Kwara South as the Deputy Whip.

Akpabio who entered the hallowed Chamber at 11.18am, immediately prayed at 11,20am and asked Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North to move for the adoption of Votes and Proceedings of 14th June and seconded by Senator Ezenwa, Imo East.

More details later…

Share this post