Path The News Chronicle » Politics » JUST IN: Akpabio Announces Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

JUST IN: Akpabio Announces Principal Officers of the 10th Senate

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0
Principal Officers of the 10th Senate
The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central as the Senate Majority leader and former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South as the Senate Chief Whip.
Reading the letter from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Akpabio also announced Senator Dave Umahi, APC, Ebonyi South as the Deputy Leader and Senator Lola Ashiru , APC, Kwara South as the Deputy Whip.
Akpabio who entered the hallowed Chamber at 11.18am, immediately prayed at 11,20am and asked Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North to move for the adoption of Votes and Proceedings of 14th June and seconded by Senator Ezenwa, Imo East.
More details later…

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA NCA-UK

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA, NCA-UK Recommit To Battling Drug Cartels In Renewed MoU

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0
APC Disowns Majority

BREAKING: APC Disowns Majority Principal Officers as Announced by Akpabio, Abass

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0
Effects of Fuel Subsidy

CSOs Tell Soludo to Provide Palliatives to Cushion Effects of Fuel Subsidy Removal on Citizens

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0
INEC tenders evidential documents

INEC tenders evidential documents, closes defence in Obi LP petition

Kunle Dada July 4, 2023 0
Baba-Fast-Fast

We’re On The Right Track To Success – President Tinubu

Adams Peter July 4, 2023 0

FG To Begin Collection Of VAT From Market Traders

Doris Israel Ijeoma July 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA NCA-UK

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA, NCA-UK Recommit To Battling Drug Cartels In Renewed MoU

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0
Calabar

Calabar: The Tourist Magnet

Esther Salami July 4, 2023 0
Johnny Drille wedding

Johnny Drille sets internet on fire with secret wedding

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
APC Disowns Majority

BREAKING: APC Disowns Majority Principal Officers as Announced by Akpabio, Abass

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0
Effects of Fuel Subsidy

CSOs Tell Soludo to Provide Palliatives to Cushion Effects of Fuel Subsidy Removal on Citizens

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0