Less than 24 hours, after gallant officers of the Anambra State Police Command, neutralized five gunmen and foiled an attack a police station at 3-3 Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi LGA, another three hoodlums have been killed today.

This time, it was when in the early hours of Monday, the gunmen staged a vicious attack on Awada police station, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the police facility in large numbers around 2:18 am on Monday and engaged the police operatives on duty.

According to graphic images circulated on various online platforms, about three of the hoodlums were said to have been shot dead.

Two AK 47 and operational vehicle; silver coloured Lexus 350 SUV with registration number, Abuja GWA415BB were recovered from the gang.

A source in the area, said the hoodlums started shooting sporadically as they approached the police station, adding that the gunshots lasted for several hours.

It was however gathered that unfortunately during the attack, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the police station was killed.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga to respond to the development were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.