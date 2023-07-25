JUST IN: Adamu, Omisore Meet President Tinubu in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, received in audience the immediate past National Chairman and Secretary of the governing All Progressives Congress, Senators Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, respectively, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tuesday’s meeting comes one week after Adamu and Omisore reportedly resigned their positions just days before the scheduled National Caucus and National Executive Council meetings earlier slated for Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, 2023, respectively.

At the time, Tinubu was away in Kenya for the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union and has not met both former officials until today.

Adamu reportedly declined to make any comments on the development until the President’s return.

As of this report, we couldn’t ascertain the meeting details, but many people believe it connects to the issues surrounding the party leadership.

Neither of the two men has openly announced their resignation since July 17. However, the Acting National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, confirmed the resignation to journalists after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee in Abuja.