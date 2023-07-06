Path The News Chronicle » News » JUST IN: Abba Kyari Granted Bail

JUST IN: Abba Kyari Granted Bail

Adekunle Taofeek July 6, 2023

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling on Thursday, July 6, 2023, granted conditional bail to Abba Kyari at the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

Justice Omotosho also ordered that the sureties must have property worth N25 million each within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), among other conditions.

The judge held that even when Kyari meets the bail conditions, the endorsement of his release warrant would be subject to development in a sister case pending before Justice Emeka Nwite in which he is being tried with four others on an alleged drug deal.

Justice Omotosho said despite the Kuje prison jailbreak by terrorists on July 5, 2022, Kyari refused to escape and about 90 percent of the inmates escaped freely.

The judge said NDLEA did not controvert the argument, adding that the failure to counter the submission was an admission by the anti-drug agency.

Justice Omotosho held that the offense with which he was being charged was a bailable one.

Kyari had been denied bail twice in the other case pending before Justice Nwite.

