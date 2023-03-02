“Paul, a bondservant of Jesus Christ, called to be an apostle, separated to the gospel of God … concerning His Son Jesus Christ our Lord … and declared to be the Son of God with power.” – Romans 1:1–4

The opening sentences of Romans can look like an introduction with no special importance. But these sentences are packed with important principles.

In Greek, Romans opens with two words: Paulos doulos. In English, simply, “Paul, a bondservant.” Or, more accurately, “Paul, a slave.” These words defined his calling. He didn’t resist or complain. Rather, he welcomed being a slave for Jesus. Without hesitation, he confirmed his dedication to serving Him.

Paul was reminding believers why they should have the attitude of a servant. His message: Being a Christian means serving Jesus. It means denying ourselves, taking up our cross daily, and following Him (Luke 9:23).

Some think they can achieve greatness by attracting attention, being noticed, or occupying prominent positions. But Paul confirmed Jesus’ teaching that the greatest was the one who serves. Those who exalt themselves may get attention for a time, but eventually they will be humbled. It is those who humble themselves who will be exalted (Matthew 23:6–12)—those who serve.

Describing himself as an apostle, Paul reminded his readers that God had called him to deliver the Good News. The focal point was making Jesus Christ their Lord.

If you want to be great in God’s eyes, seek to have the attitude of a servant. Focus on being a servant. Humble yourself before Him. Seek to serve Jesus in all you do. Make Him your Lord.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you serve others around you today?

*Prayer*

Father, I am Your servant. I commit my life to serving You. I declare that Jesus is my Lord. In His name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 1

