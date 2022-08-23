Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp in his post-match conference said his side was the favourite to win last night. Liverpool lost their first game into the season after two consecutive draws in the first and second game. Manchester sought reprisal last night, and they got it against a Liverpool side they suffered 9-0 to last season in both legs.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford brilliance helped Manchester United edge Liverpool at Old Trafford, although Mohammed who has now scored in Manchester for the fifth time in a row pulled one back for Liverpool but wasn’t enough to salvage a point for them.

Jürgen Klopp during his post match Conference said his side deserves a win:

“When we scored our goal, which I think we absolutely deserved in this game, it was slightly late. We had more moments where De Gea, top saves, or they blocked our shots and this kind of thing and these are the facts. It was 2-1 because time ran out and we had not the clear-cut chances in the last two or three minutes anymore because the watch just ran down without real football because of different situations.”

Liverpool is yet to record a win since the start of the season, the worst start since Jürgen Klopp took over the club in 2016 and the worst start for the club since ten years ago.

Before the game at Old Trafford, Liverpool was on a 21 games unbeaten streak but ended following their appalling game at Old Trafford.

Manchester United unveiled the newly signed Casemiro before the game. They have now moved from 19th place to 14th position, dumping Liverpool at 16th place.