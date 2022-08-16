Crystal Palace held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield last night in the last game of round two of the Premier League. Liverpool is yet to win a game since the season began, with two points only achieved. Liverpool will seek their first victory when they travel to Old Trafford this week. After round two of the EPL, only Everton, Manchester United and Westham are yet to pick a point with only Manchester City and Arsenal with 100% win.

Wilfred Zaha set Anfield in chaos when he took advantage of Nath Philips’s blunder to put Palace ahead during the first. Liverpool mega signing Nunez Darwin was sent off for headbutting a Crystal Palace defender during the second half. Luis Diaz after a few minutes of Darwin Núñez’s red card scored Liverpool’s equalizer.

Liverpool manager after the game said:

“Really good. I told the boys after the game I’m proud, and I am – that’s what I feel. A lot of things happened during the week and then the game started as it started, I loved it, that was the game we wanted to play. Of course, we wanted to finish the situations off, but I think we did extremely well and then in the box with a lot of legs and bodies they blocked, I’m not sure, seven or eight shots in the first half already. That’s a special number so we were obviously on the right path and if we carry on like this it was a matter of time.”

“But unfortunately then they scored the 1-0, which I think was the first counter-attack? I think so. Everything was in place for that moment, so we had good protection actually; we had Fab and Trent around Eze, and we had two-v-one in the last line as well. Unfortunately, Eze can free him there and then the space is pretty big, with the speed of Zaha and a good finish. At that moment they showed us how good they are and how difficult it is to play against them because these moments always can happen and it didn’t happen too often.”