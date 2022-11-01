The Liverpool manager has admitted that Napoli are strong enough to reach the last two of the UEFA Champions League. The Azzurri will play their last UCL group stages game today at Anfield and would look forward to earning the group top spot. Liverpool were massively destroyed by a 4-1 scoreline in Italy. The Serie A league toppers will look forward to continuing their unbeaten streak tonight at Anfield.

Liverpool are struggling with form in the English Premier League losing their last league game to Leeds United at home for the first time in the last 30 home games.

Regardless, the Liverpool manager has admitted that he’s not scared to face Napoli tonight.

“I’m not scared of the game tomorrow night. I’m looking forward to it,” Klopp said at a press conference, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo.

“Everybody knows what they are doing at Napoli. They defend together and counter-attack really well. If Napoli play like they have been, then they have a good chance of getting to the Final.”

“No, Spalletti is a very experienced coach working around the world and has made good signings and brought the group together. They defend differently from us.

“We have to fight. I don’t want to see back-heels, bicycle kicks. We just have to fight, but Napoli will too,” Klopp continued.

“We have to be the opponent [other teams] don’t want to face, but Napoli is quite high. We have to give them a knock.”

“People can’t expect us to be flying, also because of the quality of opponents. [Teams coming to Anfield] smell their chance. We have to hope the players coming from the World Cup are fit and we can reset a few things and go from there.

“Stability is our issue. We have had highs and lows this season,” Klopp admitted.

“We can’t think about what’s happening in the next few months, we have to only think about the next game. It’s a rough moment, no doubt about it but theone re is the only way to face it.

“We have to win the first challenge. Celebrate it in the stands and on the pitch and go from there.

“If you want to get out of something, then you have to go through it first, that’s what we are doing. The boys want to win the game, they don’t want to draw.”