June 12: Advancement of Islamization or Celebration of Democracy

Since Tinubu was sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the horse I rode through the period of campaign seems to have died a natural death to many Christians.

My cry of “Islamization Agenda” is like the roaring of a lion at the city centre, it can be nothing but a technological sound effect. But why should I be given to such mischief without any reason.

After my article; 10th Senate; A Greater Nigeria Project was published yesterday, I have received calls from leaders in the Church that I have great respect for. None seemed to see reason with me. Am I alone in this thought for caution?

A father in the Church of Jesus in Nigeria wrote this to me:

“To say that I always enjoy your teachings is an understatement. Your depth in biblical teaching is unparalleled. I have also discovered that your contributions in the political sphere through your writings have been equally remarkable. I want to believe you attended a school of journalism.

Please permit me to ask if all your writings on BAT are real and from the depth of your knowledge about him or just academic and journalistic exercise.

Take this your last write up for example Sir. I find it very difficult to believe that President Bola Tinubu has agenda to Islamize Nigeria. What for? To achieve what aims?

Please take it free from me that we have more Muslims in politics than Christians in Nigeria. Please visit the state Houses of Assemblies in the South West to confirm my assertion. By the time Muslims were going to politics we in the churches were being sermonized that politics was of the world and we should only be heavenly focused.

BAT is a pragmatic practical and practicing Politician. He remains the best Politician in Africa. His choice of a cerebral Kanuri Muslim from the North East as his running mate was the master stroke. Votes, and not prayer points, are counted in elections sir.

Tinubu’s wife is not only a Christian but a Pastor in one of the largest churches in Nigeria. Tinubu nominated a Christian, in his stead, for the VP position in 2015. The Christian who later came to contest against him during the primary. What a shame!

The issue of killings especially in the North were/ are not limited to Christians alone. Churches and mosques were burnt. Accusing Tinubu of not condemning it was unfair. Tinubu had no constitutional role in Buhari’s

government. He remained focused on his ambition of becoming the President and anything that could derail it was reasonably avoided.”

He continued,

“You will agree with me sir that the Christian community messed up real good during the process that led to the last election. Fake prophesies became the order of the day. The voting pattern revealed that most Christians especially in the South West did not vote for Tinubu. One of my sons told me categorically that their pastor had told them to vote Peter Obi. The leaked audio conversation between Peter Obi and our highly revered Bishop Oyedepo was not good enough sir.

The performance of PBAT during the few days in office has been very wonderful and a good number of both his allies and foes have commended him. His choice of a Christian from the North Central as the SGF and his support for a Christian from the South south as the Senate President should calm down the nerves of the Christian community.

With due respect sir, I think what we should be doing now as Christians especially one of the notable Christians leaders like you is to continue to pray for PBAT for greater wisdom and strength.

Enough of this talk about Islamization agenda. It can never happen in Nigeria of Enoch Adeboye, David Oyedepo, William Kumuyi, Olaitan Aromolaran, Bolaji Akinyemi and many other anointed men of God”.

End.

That was the thought of a respected Christian, which invariably represent the mood of the Church about Tinubu’s Presidency. I feel so honoured to be mentioned among men that will not make Islamisation happen, and the challenge, I wholeheartedly accept.

I wish to inform our fathers and all believers alike that substance has been given to our fear for Islamization as an Agenda Tinubu’s political party, a tactical deception of Nigerians and particularly Christians that brought him to power. I don’t know why we heard and understood the leaked call between Peter Obi and Bishop Oyedepo, and concluded it’s a shame but chose to be deaf, not to a doctored or leaked call but an open confession made by El-Rufai, that himself and some Governor colleagues in APC are not mere sympathizers of the Islamization agenda, but tink tank and strategists to further the Agenda.

We seem to have quickly forgotten the payment made by El-Rufai to his Fulani distant cousins to stop killing in Southern Kaduna soon after he became the Governor, rather than see value for what he paid for through reduction of figures of attacks and number of people killed, the figures were astronomical.

Is something wrong with us? Why are we not taken aback by the culpability of APC and the indictment of the person and office of Tinubu based on El-Rufai’s recent revelation?

We ordinary people, often over stretch our expectations. It will be wrong to assume that Tinubu have heard or read the revelations of Nasir El-Rufai on Muslim/Muslim Ticket as a deliberate ploy to dislodge Christians from government towards the final actualization of the Islamization Agenda!

Pertinent in the issue raised by his combustible communication capable of setting the country on fire are:

That Muslim/Muslim ticket, Governor and Deputy Governor experiment was carried out in Kaduna to create a model for National implementation!

Are we aware of this experiment to which El-Rufai referred? Is its adoption later by Tinubu not enough a reason for any sincere Christian in thought of gain beyond the earthly reasons to be concerned?

Are we being blind to context of Biblical admonition; “Love, believes all things”? We are so loving of Tinubu and APC that we have become so generous as not to use the grace that differentiates us from animals, what is it that is making us suspend every interrogation we subjected others before him to? All we need to do is think, examine the fact before us to allay the fear of the remnants, so called unreasonable ones like Bolaji O. Akinyemi who have refused to see anything good in Tinubu and APC.

Should we not ask Mr President to make his word available on the issue against that of El-Rufai. His alone can knock off El-rufai’s for whatever it is; a concomitant of lies or a mischievous propaganda zealously over driven. Only Mr President’s words can reveal the true intent of the heart from which El-Rufai spoke. For, out of the abundance of the heart the mouth will speak.

That with its success of a Muslim Governor, Deputy Governor, SSG, Chief of Staff and the Commissioner for Finance, the agenda has come to stay.

Should we as Christians accept this as not as a position of APC Government and BAT led administration, so we can conduct ourselves within the limits of El-rufai’s Fatuah on our political participation?

That as in Kaduna, irrespective of the fact that some Christians voted for his Muslim/Muslim ticket, they can only benefit from schools, health care and employment!

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ and in crisis of our Kingdom identity and responsibility, the rhyming of lines and the fact that like El-Rufai, Tinubu spoke in his native language of Yoruba, in his response to Lagos as no man’s land in the alleged political adventure of the Igbo to take over Lagos, for me is worrisome.

For Igbos, like people of Southern Kaduna are 99% Christians, let me remind you of Tinubu’s words: “a pese eko ofe, a ran awon Omo won ni ile iwe, a pese ilera to peye fun awon arugbo won. A gba awon odo won si ise…”

It looks to me that El-rufai’s revelations and Tinubu’s reaction to the Igbos are more than meet the eyes!

That during the campaign, APC deceived Christians that religion was not the consideration but competence, whereas it is the other way. Now we are been informed of the cerebrality of Shettima. And the “betrayal of Osinbajo”, in what way and how?

Please, just so we know for a fact that El-Rufai is a lair, Tinubu by his appointments should give us critical Ministries and Agencies instead of his unconstitutional dabbling into the leadership process of the Senate.

El- Rufai made it clear, he is not a fan of BAT, but with the success of the MMT experiment in Kaduna and BAT’s adoption of the model, he gave his support for the exigencies of advancing Islamization Agenda!

Do we think an individual who openly stated his lack of interest in BAT’s leadership except for the Islamization Agenda has anything to offer this country outside of the reason for which BAT was deceived to adopt MMT and many Christians in Nigeria, for their gullibility followed this grand deception! Have we forgotten El-rufai’s attempt to teach Lagos how to permanently retire political godfathers.

El-Rufai rolled out the working template of APC in Kaduna which according to him is now a national party policy for total take over of the country, that the Muslim Community should support the new administration in Kaduna for 4 years, re-elect them after 4 years and then bring in another Muslim/Muslim!

We need to ask Mr President as the no 1 leader of the party, is this an APC arrangement and should we expect a Muslim/Muslim ticket as a succession plan of your administration?

That no Christian will ever taste Presidency or Vice Presidency in Nigeria to clearly show that the country belongs to Muslims!

We need answers to the question, does this country belong to Muslims? Instead of attempting to defend BAT and APC.

Rather than discredit Bishop Oyedepo, El-rufai’s confession rather concretized the leaked call. That Peter Obi being a Christian (inferring that non Muslim) can never win the Presidency! He (Obi) was just a phenomenal noise that the Agenda has silenced!

We as Christians should ask ourselves, how true is this? A Christian can never again win elections in this country? How committed or otherwise is APC to this Agenda?

He said BAT will reward him for what he has done to help him win the election on religious basis?

Shouldn’t we be demanding words from Mr President, who took a oath to be fair to all, will he in all honesty consider a man with such bigotry and bile fitting as a Minister of Interior or any position at all in his scandalized government after his vituperation?

Finally, El-Rufai towards the end of his talk told his excited Jihadist audience, that though, he is no longer the Governor but he is still working because his assignment is yet to be accomplished, which will be, when Muslims take over the whole country!

We should rather come together to resist El-Rufai and his conspirators from getting a room in BAT administration to accomplish their nefarious assignment.

Is BAT in love with Christians as he is with Muslims? Foolish as my question may sound, given that his heartthrob is not just a Christian but a Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God!

To Christians in Nigeria, reflecting on Daddy Adeboye’s last visit to Nasir El-Rufai and what transpired, could this be proof that no soul is above satanic deception as things have turned out?

To the Christian Association of Nigeria and all its affiliate Blocs, is your silence on El-Rufai’s revelation an unspoken communication which can be interpreted that our submission is inevitable as a conquered people?

To the liberal opposition community of National Assembly comprising PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, SDP, YPP and AAC along with all Christian Senators and Representatives in APC who believe in the admonition of Christ that ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free, are you going to with the truth known from El-Rufai’s revelation submit the leadership of NASS to non state actors by dancing to the tune of your party and Mr President or vote for the independence of both chambers?

El-Rufai has informed us of our fall as Christians into a grand deception, which of course includes my Sister, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the most ebullient and articulate first lady inl Nigeria’s history before whom I have had the privileged to minister once or twice at the National Headquarters Church of RCCG, many thanks to Pastor Odesola!

To Mr President, Sir, permit me to ask; do you love Christians and Christianity? I am asking like a wife whose heart is broken by unexpected actions of her husband. I know you are experienced enough a husband to know that simple response of “I love you” can’t soothe the heartache!

Review of events that generated the question is needed at reassuring such a wife, which must be followed by redirected actions. This is a process that may help the traumatized wife overcome her fear and come out of trauma.

As a very rare Muslim with a Christian marital principle of one man, one wife, please, picture yourself as a good Muslim; a husband of two “wives” which your office as President has bequeathed to you of Christians and Muslims. Father of all ethnic nationalities, over 400 of them!

While still grappling with El-Rufai’s confession, the speaker of the Lagos State house of Assembly, a man with an unanswered question on Sharia jurisprudence adoption for Customary Court operations in Lagos State, stated in his acceptance speech as the Speaker the collective determination of all the stooges who unanimously elected him the instruction from above to “indigenize” Lagos. What other proof do we need to know that a BAT control of NASS will spell the same omen eventually.

Fathers of our faith should by now be speaking with His Excellency to correct the direct indictment of his person and office by El-Rufai’s revelations, and clarifying what Obasa meant by promising to revoke the land titles of non Yoruba tribes whose sin was the defeat of BAT in Lagos in the last election. This should be given serious consideration

BAT must resist the mischief of persons like El-Rufai and refuse to be blackmailed into becoming the tool of their bigotry. No one stood with him when the Oath of office was administered. Before the witnesses of God and man he commited himself to us all. He must be admonished, to stay true to that commitment to be equitable, just and true to all. When posterity shall review his moment, it shall be Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigeria’s President (from 2023 to …). It is to him, history shall record his period. “Oba to je ti ilu toro ati eyi to je ti ilu daru, Oruko awon mejeji o ni parun.”

That he has come to the office at such a time like this, when virtually all parts of the country are insecure, sectors of economy are yearning for attention and all Nigerians live in hope of a better tomorrow is enough reason not just to pray but to watch.

Mr President Sir, do ensure that men like El-Rufai and his mentioned conspirators do not make it to your Government. Their faces and words trigger trauma!

Sir, Security Chiefs appointment shouldn’t just be balanced, it should be reassuring, in view of El-Rufai’s complications at the moment, an all Christian Service Chiefs may prove a very reassuring way to start!

Asiwaju, more than anything, stability is the need of this nation from your government. We live in hope that you will give it.

Today is June 12, from 1993 to 2023, it’s been 30 years of trailing behind in hope of true democratic freedom. Gearing up for the last election your promise was that of renewed hope.

Asiwaju, we are not in doubt that hope without any form of segregation will be altogether renewed for all Nigerians.

To all elected Senators and representatives, your inauguration would have held today if not for today being public holiday. Freedom loving Nigerians look up to you for the gift of an independent leadership of NASS who will not be loyal to the dreams of bigots like Nasir El-Rufai.

Happy Democracy Celebration to all Nigerians, may the shout of freedom be heard tomorrow from both Chambers of our National Assembly.

