Jumia, an electronic commerce platform, announced that it has been operating in Nigeria for ten years and that during that time it had directly employed more than 1000 people, over 10,000 independent sales agents, and more than 350 third party logistics (3PL) partners.

The eCommerce platform promised enhanced services at the ceremony on Wednesday in Lagos, which had the theme “10 years together,” and promised greater expansion throughout the entire nation.

Massimiliano Spalazzi, the CEO of Jumia Nigeria, made the following statement as his opening statement: “It is a genuine pleasure to be celebrating our first 10-year anniversary today; I am really proud and emotional of what we did together.

We didn’t know what would happen next when we began out in a modest Lekki house, but we were quite clear about the goal we had in mind, which is still the top firm today. Our goal is to make people’s lives better through the internet while assisting our vendors, logistics companies, and partners in their daily operations.

“With the help of our clients and staff, we have produced something that we are quite proud of. We look forward with confidence to the next ten years. More attention will be paid to client wants, and we’ll make sure we’re adjusting to the market’s demands.

Dr. Chinyere Almona, director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praised the business in her keynote speech for revolutionizing eCommerce in the nation.

“Today’s good news is that Jumia’s entry into Nigeria ten years ago revolutionized and boosted e-commerce there. Jumia’s success, which is based on the principles of providing great services at an affordable price, has given the business a leadership position and established it as a benchmark in its field.

Your influence on the Nigerian economy is wide-ranging and significant. Jumia is not only the biggest e-commerce site in Nigeria, but also the most cutting-edge, offering thousands of businesses the chance to trade with millions of African consumers. I hope you have a wonderful ten years ahead of you,” Almona said with joy.

Nigeria has always held a special position in the business of Jumia; this is where we started, and we always believed if we can make it here, we can make it anyplace in Africa, which has proven true, according to Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Jeremy Hodara. We don’t take our current situation for granted in light of that. Ten years ago, no one thought that e-commerce could succeed, but today we are, and at Jumia we have always been pleased that we are a marketplace. We work with partners rather than doing everything on our own, and we are proud of not only Jumia but also Nigeria’s whole e-commerce ecosystem as a whole.

Jumia has partnered with both foreign and local brands during the past ten years of its operation in Nigeria to provide the consumer thousands of products. It is still clear how Jumia has impacted local communities, female entrepreneurs, young people, and the economy. With more than 1,000 employees, more than 10,000 independent sales agents, and more than 350 3PL partners, the company has been a significant direct and indirect employer of labor in the nation. Since more than 40% of its employees and more than 50% of Jumia sellers are women, the company is deeply committed to empowering women and bridging the gender gap through e-commerce.