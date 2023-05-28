Juliana Olayode pleads with Funke Akindele for forgiveness

Nollywood actress, Julian Olayode has pleaded with her former boss and senior colleague for forgiveness in a lengthy post she made on her Instagram page.

Julian Olayode’s popularity in the movie industry can be traced to her first role as Toyosi in Jenifa Diary soap opera comedy series and she felt obligated to make the apology publicly to Funke Akindele.

In her message on Instagram, she disclosed reasons why she had stopped watching the series.

She wrote ” As a teenager, my career in the mainstream entertainment industry started where many people who have put in years of hard work could only dream of, how could a neophyte even start from the mainstream, if not for a miracle?

In my own case, the mercy of God and unmerited favour was evident. I broke into the industry by playing a friend and co lead with a screen goddess who had put in decades of hard work and unprecedented creativity even at that time.

“God used Aunty Funke Akindele @funkejenifaakindele to put me into the limelight. It was a shocker for me, especially at that tender age, when I had barely left secondary school, the kind of fame I earned from playing Toyosi in Jenifa’s Diary was too enormous for my understanding.

“However, the lack of industry nitty gritty started manifesting in me, coupled with the fact that I had a guardian (manager) who didn’t understand how the entertainment industry works, and I believed anything he feels and says.

“My guardian sent an email to Scene One TV, the producers of the Sitcom, which entire content I wasn’t aware of until recently.

“The story of my goofs at the take-off of my career can not be exhausted in a million words, I want to use this opportunity to apologize to Aunty Funke Akindele, ọmọdé ò lè mọ ẹ̀kọ́ jẹ, kó má ra lọ́wọ́, I am incredibly sorry for how I hurt you and how the email that was sent hurt you.

“Please forgive me for my childish mistakes of the past, I am deeply sorry for everything.

I love you eternally Aunty Funke.”

