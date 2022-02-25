Judas’ Regret

‘When Judas, who had betrayed him, saw that Jesus was condemned, he was seized with remorse and returned the thirty silver coins to the chief priests and the elders. “I have sinned,” he said, “for I have betrayed innocent blood.” Matthew 27:3-4 (NIV).

Sometimes regret comes too late. Judas, on discovering that Jesus had been sentenced to death, was filled with remorse. He carried the guilt of realizing that he had betrayed an innocent man. He flung the silver coins at the feet of the priests, but they felt no shame. They had their man; regret was Judas’ problem, not theirs. Overcome with grief and guilt, Judas went out and hung himself.

Many of the plans we set into motion cannot be reversed. In anguish we must carry the responsibility of what we have done and the self-reproach that can weigh so very heavily upon us. It is best to think of the potential consequences before we launch into action that we may later regret.

Proverbs 23:23 offers good advice to those who are tempted to act before they think. ‘Buy the truth and do not sell it; get wisdom, discipline and understanding.’ If we are led by the truth, and employ wisdom, self-discipline and a deep understanding of what we are doing and the results of that choice, we cannot go wrong. Only people without good sense and wise judgement will rush in to tackle a situation that even the wisest would avoid.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, help me to make wise choices; to not rush in and then have cause for regret later on. Lord, you never made hasty decisions, give me the same wisdom, self-discipline and understanding. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Financial matters, relationships, choices over employment, where we will live and where we ought to invest our time, energy and resources are all weighty matters that need to be held up under the revealing light of wisdom, self-discipline and understanding.

If God is prompting us to reconsider our choices, then we would do well to respond in obedience and think again about what may bring regret in the days to come.