Justice Binta Nyako has adjourned Nnamdi Kanu’s trial to the 19th and 20th of January 2022. The announcement which was made some moments ago is coming after much drama leading up to the opening of the hearing at the Abuja Federal High Court.

In a repeat of the court incidence three weeks ago on 21st October 2021, security operatives had barred members of the press from the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja where Nnamdi Kanu iwas to be tried on a seven-count amended charge. Some high ranking traditional rulers who had come to the court in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu were also barred along with one of his lawyers.

NnamdKanu, who is being re-arraigned before trial Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, is facing a seven-count amended treasonable felony charge the Federal Government brought against him.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had three weeks ago fixed today, November 10, 2021, to hear an application filed by Kanu challenging the competence of the treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Federal Government. Nnamdi Kanu is also praying the court to dismiss the newly-amended charges of seven counts.

Kanu was charged with terrorism, treason and perpetuation of falsehoods against the Nigerian state, mainly through broadcasts on the Radio Biafra, through social media and other violent activities of the IPOB, like the sit at home order and attack on government institutions and personalities.

He had pleaded not guilty during his last trial on October 21, 2021.