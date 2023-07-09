Journalist Drags Ken Nnamani to Court Over Intellectual Property Dispute

A journalist, Cyriacus Njoku, has demanded the sum of N50 million in compensation against former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, over the reward in a book written in his honour.

Njoku, in a suit before an FCT High Court, is contending that after he proposed to the ex-lawmaker to write the book, ‘The Peoples Lawmaker’ in 2021, he gave him a cheque of N500,000 to publish same and wrote the forward to the book.

Njoku claims that both of them agreed to share the proceeds of the launch of the book, but to his surprise, the ex-lawmaker presented another book ‘Standing Strong’ on April 21, 2021, and failed to reach out to him for the said launch and presentation.

In his defence, Nnamani submitted that he never agreed with Njoku to write any book, and as such “the issue of any reward of proceeds of the public presentation/launch never arose,” adding that by his claim, the book was never presented or launched at any time.

He, therefore, asks the court to dismiss the suit for being “frivolous, premature, vexatious, unfounded and a sheer waste of the time of this honourable court.”

