Path The News Chronicle » News » Journalist Drags Ken Nnamani to Court Over Intellectual Property Dispute

Journalist Drags Ken Nnamani to Court Over Intellectual Property Dispute

Kunle Dada July 9, 2023 0

A journalist, Cyriacus Njoku, has demanded the sum of N50 million in compensation against former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, over the reward in a book written in his honour.

Njoku, in a suit before an FCT High Court, is contending that after he proposed to the ex-lawmaker to write the book, ‘The Peoples Lawmaker’ in 2021, he gave him a cheque of N500,000 to publish same and wrote the forward to the book.

Njoku claims that both of them agreed to share the proceeds of the launch of the book, but to his surprise, the ex-lawmaker presented another book ‘Standing Strong’ on April 21, 2021, and failed to reach out to him for the said launch and presentation.

In his defence, Nnamani submitted that he never agreed with Njoku to write any book, and as such “the issue of any reward of proceeds of the public presentation/launch never arose,” adding that by his claim, the book was never presented or launched at any time.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

He, therefore, asks the court to dismiss the suit for being “frivolous, premature, vexatious, unfounded and a sheer waste of the time of this honourable court.”

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

FG Declares War on Illegal Miners

Francis Francis July 9, 2023 0

How Okowa helped us win Presidential election – PDP

Stanley Ugagbe July 9, 2023 0

Former Governor Yari allegedly arrested by SSS for neglecting phone calls of the president

Kunle Dada July 9, 2023 0

Oborevwori hails predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa at 64 

Francis Francis July 8, 2023 0
raping 13-year-old girl

Oba of Benin supports court decision on Ogiemwonyi’s Inheritance suit

Kunle Dada July 8, 2023 0
Gangs-of-Lagos

Gang of Lagos: Lagos State Government lacks the power to regulate film industry, Amazon tells Court

Kunle Dada July 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kylian Mbappe Blasts PSG, Calls Them Divisive In Fresh Interview

Ken Ibenne July 9, 2023 0
Scott Morrison

The Robodebt Rogues Gallery

Dr. Binoy Kampmark July 9, 2023 0
Energy Sector with Africa

Could Inga-3 and GERD Help Africa Overcome its Energy Crisis

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 9, 2023 0
need for a Nigerian Consciousness  

Order and stability: a case for Nigeria’s youth

Abiodun Komolafe July 9, 2023 0

U-23 AFCON: Morocco defeats Egypt to win their first in history

Oladimeji Adeoye July 9, 2023 0