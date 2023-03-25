Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, said his side played a good game and created many scoring opportunities last night despite going 0-1 down against the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau. Peseiro who has been heavily criticized by Nigerians for his inability to turn the game around, said they will repeat the same performance when they play in Guinea on Monday but with a scoring scene.

On his Facebook page, Peseiro shared this today:

“We are sad and upset with this bad result. But we played a good game, very attacking, and created many goalscoring opportunities that unfortunately we didn’t take.

We want to repeat this performance in Guinea, but scoring.

We are going with all our commitment and sacrifice to win.”

There has been a lot of talk about his future with the Eagles, and many are still in doubt if truly Jose is the right man for the job.