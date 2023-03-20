Super Eagles gaffer Jose Peseiro has dropped Ike Shorunmu and Finidi George as his assistants ahead of Super Eagles double-header African Cup of Nation qualification against Guinea-Bissau in MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, (first leg) on March 24 at exactly 5 pm Nigerian time.

Goalkeeper trainer Ike Shorunmu said he heard from a top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official, yesterday, that Peseiro has replaced him with the U-20 goalkeeper’s trainer, Suleiman Shaibu.

“I have just been informed by a top NFF official that Coach Peseiro said he does not need my services in the Super Eagles again. No reason was given for the decision. Finidi George has also been sacked and replaced by another coach. At this point, I am no more a member of the Super Eagles technical crew.

“I observed that something was wrong somewhere when the coach did not carry me along in the invitation of Rivers United goalkeeper for the forthcoming AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

“I was the one who informed him of two home-based goalkeepers, one from Sunshine Stars and another from Rivers United. I suggested that one of them be invited to the Super Eagles team. But when he decided to pick one out of the two, I was not carried along.

“This situation is really unfortunate in Nigeria’s football development,” he said.

The Super Eagles have given an update about the opened camp this morning on their social media handle. They give updates on the six players who have arrived at camp as of this morning.

“Camp officially opens today, 6 players are already in. Akpoguma, Aribo, Iheanacho, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi.”