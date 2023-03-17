Super Eagles head Coach José Santos Peseiro has invited 23 players, including Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, to camp ahead of their AFCON qualifiers game against Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau clash at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja at 5 pm on Friday, 24th March, and then make it a second date at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, 27th March, also starting at 5 pm.

Surprisingly, there are a few players who received the call for the first time, such as players from the U-20 team, the NPFL, and the NNL.

There were a few omissions like Ola Aina, Troost Ekong, Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Innocent Bonke, Peter Etebo, Dennis Emmanuel, and others.

Jose Peseiro Releases Full List of Players for Guinea-Bissau Clash

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Victor Sochima, Aniagboso Kingsley

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Osayi-Bright Samuel, Kevin Akpoguma, Daniel Bameyi, Zaidu Sanusi, Bruno Onyemaechi

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, Ademola Lookman.