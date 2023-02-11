Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has been awarded a membership certificate as part of the Nigeria football coaching association.

The Nigeria U-20 head coach Ladan Bosso who is the chairman of the association presented the certificate to the Portuguese who have immensely contributed to supporting Nigeria football to the grassroots.

“Honoured to have received the Diploma given by the Nigeria Football Coaches Association and to have become officially a member.”

Peseiro since taking the job of the Super Eagles has been seen in a few NPFL managers, friendly games, and other grassroots games.

