A Magistrate Court in Jos has sentenced a 35-year-old labourer, Fwangmun Danung, to a year imprisonment for insulting and intimidating his father.

It was reported by News Agency of Nigeria that the Magistrate, Mr Tapmwa Gotep, sentenced Danung after he pleaded guilty.

Gotep gave him an option of N10,000 or six months for insulting his father and another six months without a fine for intimidating his father.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Frank Alex, told the court that the case was reported on December 26, 2022, at the Rantya Police Station by the complainant, Othniel Danung.

The convict was alleged to have dragged his father out of the house and called him a useless and irresponsible man in public.

The prosecution said the convict turned on the gas and threatened to burn down the house which the father resides.

He also threatened his father to settle him with N200,000.

