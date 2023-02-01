Arsenal confirmed that they have acquired the service of Italian international Jorginho from Chelsea for a fee of around £ 12 m. Jorginho, who has made nearly 500 club appearances, made 143 of those with Chelsea in the Premier League since joining from Napoli. Jorginho has been a regular in the Italy national team squad for more than five years, making 46 appearances and winning Euro 2020 with his country.

Since joining Chelsea, Jorginho has featured in their Premier League side and won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Jorginho was UEFA Men’s player of the year for 2020-21, and was voted 3rd in the ballon dor ranking below Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Sporting Director Edu said: “Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad.

“He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho to Arsenal.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills, and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience. Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here.

“We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club.”