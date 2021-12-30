Former President Goodluck Jonathan was at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday to see President Muhammadu Buhari.

Both leaders met about 3 pm behind closed doors inside the Council chamber.

However, the agenda of the meeting was not made known as of the time of filing this report but might be connected to Jonathan’s activities as ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali.

Jonathan is leading mediation talks even as Mali remains under military rule following the August 2020 coup that ousted President Ibrahim Keita.

The former president, who is also part of the West African Elders Forum, was in The Gambia three weeks ago to curtail election-related crises, as Gambians voted in the country’s December 4, 2021, presidential election.