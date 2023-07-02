Joke Silva finally opens up- “The husband I knew is no more there”

The Veteran Nollywood actress, has recently revealed the difficulties her marriage has been enduring due to her husband, Olu Jacobs’ ongoing battle with dementia. In an emotional conversation with media figure and actress, Nancy Isime. Joke Silva opened up about how the illness had impacted their relationship.

Silva praised her husband as a fantastic husband and father who carried out his duties without fail.

She reflected on their early years together, highlighting the fact that Jacobs was not only her best friend but also her entire life before they got married. But their relationship has undergone significant changes as a result of his illness.

Silva confessed, “It hasn’t been easy… There came a time when I had to accept that everything that was happening was reality and that, like the person I married, 80% of the time, …. no longer there.

Silva still feels a strong bond with Jacobs despite the difficulties brought on by his dementia.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

“The husband I knew is no more and there for me, but this man that is here is someone I still love,” she said, acknowledging that the love and affection they once shared are no longer as strong.

Silva acknowledged the initial challenges they encountered as they made their way through the early years of their marriage. They have been married for 37 years and have known each other for 42 years overall, including five years of dating before getting married.

She eventually accepted their predicament as reality, and she now views herself more as caring for her father than as in a typical husband-wife relationship.

There have been highs and lows in their relationship. The two have served as industry parents, and others can learn from their marriage. Joke Silva has been portraying herself as a strong woman ever since her husband’s illness was made known to the public.

Share this post