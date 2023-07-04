Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Johnny Drille sets internet on fire with secret wedding

Johnny Drille sets internet on fire with secret wedding

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
Johnny Drille wedding

Majority were unaware that the Nigerian musician was married, much less that it had been so for almost a year.  A lot of Nigerians are shocked by this.

It appears that everyone’s favorite R&B artist has been reportedly married to his sweetheart for the past 12 months.

In an earlier publication, the Nigerian producer and talent manager, Don Jazzy, revealed that his signee John Ighodaro, also known as Johnny Drille, is actually married.

Don Jazzy earlier today, July 4, 2023, shared a touching statement with a picture of the couple on their wedding day.

“With all the amazing love songs Johnny Drille has written in his life, it is only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #thebestpart of his life with. I am so happy for both of you. May God continue to bless your union”, the post read.

There are rumors that this is one of Johnny Drille’s promotional pranks for his music, similar to what he did with Tomi Ojo in the Believe Me video.

The singer’s most recent post, which includes a snippet from his newest music video for the song, has confirmation of the news.

“You complete me @rimouuune, thank you for loving me,

Anyway meet RIMA TAHINI Director of MAVINS RECORD LABEL

Tahini posted a video from her wedding to Instagram months ago to mark her one-year wedding anniversary, but she did not identify her husband in the post. Many people assume that it might be a PR gimmick because of this, however based on her Instagram post, Nigerians may be mistaken and this may actually be the case.

We wish the couple the best!

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Calabar

Calabar: The Tourist Magnet

Esther Salami July 4, 2023 0
Gloria Carter Roxanne Wilshire

Gloria Carter, Jay Z’s Mum, weds Roxanne Wilshire, her lifelong girlfriend, in a lavish ceremony

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
BlaqBonez Asake

Rapper BlaqBonez appreciates Asake…

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0

Tope Alabi: Trial of a Gospel Singer

Ayodele Suyi July 4, 2023 0
Hannah Gadsby on Pablo Picasso

The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby on Pablo Picasso

Dr. Binoy Kampmark July 4, 2023 0

In the Long Run, We are All Dead

Jideofor Adibe July 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA NCA-UK

Orgnized Crimes: NDLEA, NCA-UK Recommit To Battling Drug Cartels In Renewed MoU

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0
Calabar

Calabar: The Tourist Magnet

Esther Salami July 4, 2023 0
Johnny Drille wedding

Johnny Drille sets internet on fire with secret wedding

Augustina John July 4, 2023 0
APC Disowns Majority

BREAKING: APC Disowns Majority Principal Officers as Announced by Akpabio, Abass

Adekunle Taofeek July 4, 2023 0
Effects of Fuel Subsidy

CSOs Tell Soludo to Provide Palliatives to Cushion Effects of Fuel Subsidy Removal on Citizens

Kenechukwu Ofomah July 4, 2023 0