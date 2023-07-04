Johnny Drille sets internet on fire with secret wedding

Majority were unaware that the Nigerian musician was married, much less that it had been so for almost a year. A lot of Nigerians are shocked by this.

It appears that everyone’s favorite R&B artist has been reportedly married to his sweetheart for the past 12 months.

In an earlier publication, the Nigerian producer and talent manager, Don Jazzy, revealed that his signee John Ighodaro, also known as Johnny Drille, is actually married.

Don Jazzy earlier today, July 4, 2023, shared a touching statement with a picture of the couple on their wedding day.

“With all the amazing love songs Johnny Drille has written in his life, it is only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #thebestpart of his life with. I am so happy for both of you. May God continue to bless your union”, the post read.

There are rumors that this is one of Johnny Drille’s promotional pranks for his music, similar to what he did with Tomi Ojo in the Believe Me video.

The singer’s most recent post, which includes a snippet from his newest music video for the song, has confirmation of the news.

“You complete me @rimouuune, thank you for loving me,”

Anyway meet RIMA TAHINI Director of MAVINS RECORD LABEL

Tahini posted a video from her wedding to Instagram months ago to mark her one-year wedding anniversary, but she did not identify her husband in the post. Many people assume that it might be a PR gimmick because of this, however based on her Instagram post, Nigerians may be mistaken and this may actually be the case.

We wish the couple the best!

Share this post