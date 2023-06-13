Joe Biden Hijacks AIDS Program to Back Abortion in Africa

US President Joe Biden is criminally hijacking a program meant to tackle AIDS to aggressively promote abortion in Africa.

The United States spends at least $40 billion annually on foreign aid including health programs to support people around the world, especially in emerging economies and third-world nations. However, the unscrupulous Biden under the cloak of foreign assistance is promoting and exporting the culture of death called abortion in these countries which is causing a furore not only in the US Congress but even in the countries that are the prime targets of his state-sanctioned policy on the murder of the infants.

“Lifenews.com reports that leaders across Africa are angered by the inclusion of abortion in the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (currently under consideration for reauthorization by Congress).”.

President George W. launched PEPFAR, the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, in 2003. Bush and has invested over $100 billion fighting AIDS across the world while saving 25 million lives and preventing millions of infections, the State Department says. PEPFAR is up for re-authorization in Congress this year.

“President Biden has hijacked PEPFAR, the $6 billion a year foreign aid program designed to mitigate HIV/AIDS in many targeted — mostly African — countries in order to promote abortion on demand,” New Jersey Republican Rep. Chris Smith, wrote in a letter to his colleagues on Capitol Hill this week. Smith is the prime sponsor of a 2018 bill enacted into law to reauthorize PEPFAR for five more years.

Smith says two groups, Population Services International (PSI) and Village Reach, have received $96.5 million and $10.1 million, respectively, over the last few years from PEPFAR under Biden, and both groups have a track record of pushing abortion.

“PSI proudly proclaims it provides abortion and lobbies to eliminate pro-life laws,” Smith wrote. “PSI provides comprehensive abortion and post-abortion care services in nearly 20 countries throughout the world.”

Smith alleges Village Reach used PEPFAR funds “to promote abortion in Malawi and lobby for changes in pro-life laws” and also “helped Malawi establish a government-funded hotline (that included providing information and referrals for ‘sexual and reproductive health,’ i.e., abortion).

“Village Reach and Planned Parenthood used PEPFAR funding through the DREAMS Innovation Challenge to create a manual containing a whole module on ‘unsafe abortion and young people,’” Smith wrote. “Items covered include the need to change pro-life laws to provide “services that young people need.”

A third group, Pathfinder International, has received $5 million in PEPFAR funding since Biden took office. Smith accuses the group of lobbying to weaken or eliminate pro-life laws in nations around the world and explicitly promoting abortion in other countries. The group states its commitment to expanding access to safe abortion.”

Last week, a group of 139 African parliamentarians sent a letter to Congress stating “concerns and suspicions that this funding is supporting so-called family planning and reproductive health principles and practices, including abortion, that violate our core beliefs concerning life, family, and religion.”

The parliamentarians and religious and civil society leaders from 15 African countries sent a letter to the U.S. “The Senate and House leadership express gratitude to Congress for supporting this lifesaving program, while also insisting on respecting Africa’s pro-life, pro-family values.”.

The US Congress should block this sinister and demonic agenda of the Joe Biden-led administration to fund abortion abroad. “We should respect the sovereignty of African nations, as they do not interfere in laws made in Washington DC. Why should we be the guinea pigs in the hands of Uncle Sam?

African nations love babies and our communual nature, especially in the continent will see the responsibility of the proper raising of children here as that of the entire community. Let America give Africa more maternal healthcare centres instead.

Enough of the promotion of the culture of death through abortion, abortion-inducing drugs, and contraceptives!

Share this post