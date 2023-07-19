Jobs Will Be More Automated – AI New Adviser Warns

The protection of British jobs is a pressing concern as artificial intelligence (AI) systems continue to advance, according to the newly appointed head of the government’s AI taskforce, Ian Hogarth. Hogarth emphasized the inevitability of increasing job automation and suggested that a global reconsideration of work practices is necessary. He stated that the impact of AI will result in winners and losers worldwide in terms of job distribution. Reports have already surfaced regarding job losses due to companies opting for AI tools over human labor, with BT announcing plans to cut around 10,000 staff by the end of the decade.

Despite these concerns, there are optimistic views suggesting that AI advancements will also create numerous new job opportunities that currently do not exist, similar to the transformative effect of the internet. A report from Goldman Sachs earlier this year highlighted that 60% of present-day jobs were non-existent in 1940.

Hogarth, a technology entrepreneur and AI investor, outlined the objectives of the new taskforce. He aims to assist the government in comprehending the risks associated with cutting-edge AI systems and to hold companies accountable. He expressed apprehension regarding the potential negative consequences of AI, such as wrongful arrests in law enforcement or the generation of malicious computer code leading to increased cybercrime. He acknowledged expert warnings about AI’s potential existential threat, even though opinions on this matter differ within the community.

However, Hogarth also stressed the importance of recognizing the benefits brought about by these technologies. Notably, AI tools are making significant contributions in healthcare, including the identification of new antibiotics, aiding individuals with brain damage in regaining movement, and early detection of disease symptoms. Hogarth shared his own experience of developing a tool capable of identifying signs of breast cancer in scans.

The taskforce, led by Hogarth, has been allocated an initial budget of £100 million to oversee AI safety research. Although he did not provide specific details about how the funds would be utilized, Hogarth stated that the success of his role would be evident when “the average person in the UK starts to feel a benefit from AI.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made AI a top priority and aims to establish the UK as a global hub for the sector.

OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, recently announced the opening of its first international office in London, and data firm Palantir also plans to establish its headquarters in the city.

However, the UK faces several challenges in positioning itself as a key player in this rapidly evolving and lucrative field of technology.