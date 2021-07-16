Job vacancies in top companies in Nigeria

116 views | Francis Azuka | July 16, 2021
1. Goldenbridge is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment products and services for individuals, companies, and institutions. Fully licensed and regulated by the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Goldenbridge is one of the fastest growing investment and wealth management firm of its kind specializing in goals-based wealth management.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Financial Advisor
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
– Develop and execute efficient growth strategies, plan and make recommendations.
– Conduct market research and analysis to evaluate trends, brand awareness and competition ventures.
– Identify and mobilize investments for both individual and corporate entities
– Risk assets management.
– Manage portfolio to balance interest rate yield.
– Undertake analysis of the market and apply to the growth of the Assets managed.
– Assess clients’ needs and goals and proffer product(s) that best suites the client.
– Monitor accounts for consistent growth.
– Responsible for understanding client’s investment objectives, facilitate and provide investment solutions.
– Meet the sales target set within the given deadline.
– Acquisition of the SEC Sponsored Individual status within 180 days of acceptance of this offer.
– Knowledge of investment and banking products, policies & proceduresis an advantage.
– Conduct business development activities to identify, source and introduce potential clients for investment.
– Develop a network of contacts in relevant fields that will assist the firm in finding new client and expanding relationships with potential investors.
Minimum Qualifications
– HND / B.Sc. Degree in Economics, Finance or Business Administration; Professional experience or,
– 5+ years of work experience in similar role or within the financial sector.
Attributes:
This role requires a wide variety of strengths and capabilities, including:
– Impeccable communication details with the ability to effectively interact with senior professionals, clients and key stakeholders in other line of business.
– Self-directed, highly motivated, and able to work independently.
– Enthusiasm, creativity and excellent interpersonal skills.
– Personal integrity, initiative and leadership qualities.
– Commercial instinct and ability to perform under pressure and tight deadlines.
– Extraordinarily high level of focus on work quality and attention to detail.
– Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Compensation
Attractive.
Application Closing Date
22nd July, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to: careers@goldenbridge.com.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
2. The U.S. Mission to Nigeria comprises of the Embassy in Abuja, FCT, and the Consulate General in Lagos. U.S. Consulate General Lagos is the Mission’s representative to the Nigerian people in the southern region.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: Cultural Affairs Assistant
Announcement Number: Abuja-2021-067RA
Location: Abuja
Series / Grade: LE – 6005 8
Work Schedule: Full-time – 40 hours per week
Promotion Potential: LE-8
Overview
– Hiring Path: Open to the public
For USEFM – FP is 5/1. Actual FP salary determined by Washington D.C.
– Who May Apply / Clarification From the Agency: All Interested Applicants / All Sources
– Security Clearance Required: Public Trust – Background Investigation
– Appointment Type: Permanent
– Appointment Type Details: Indefinite subject to successful completion of probationary period
– Supervisory Position: No
– Relocation Expenses Reimbursed: No
– Travel Required: Not Required
– Start date: Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time (6 weeks) of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.
Duties
– Under the supervision of the Cultural Affairs Officer (CAO), the incumbent serves as Public Affairs Section (PAS) Abuja’s Program Control LES and liaison with U.S. Government-Nigeria Alumni Associations, especially in northern Nigerian (regions covered by PAS Abuja).
– The cultural Affairs Assistant is also the principal point of contact and coordinator for post programming connected with certain ECA-related initiatives. Plans and leads PAS Abuja special outreach programs targeting youth, women, interfaith leaders, and conflict resolution activities.
– Incumbent will serve as both an advisor and counselor to Nigeria exchange grantees and public affair/diplomacy staff members in all matters related to alumni outreach programs, alumni grant possibilities and proposals, target of opportunity projects and exchanges.
Qualifications and Evaluations
Requirements:
– Minimum of three (3) years of experience in progressively responsible people-to-people program outreach and program/project administration; work and involvement in cultural activities, public affairs, or teaching is required.
– NYSC Certificate or Exemption document is required.
Education Requirements:
– University Degree is required.
Job Knowledge:
– Working knowledge of Nigeria political, economic, social, and educational structure; institutions, political parties, and history is required.
Evaluations:
– This may be tested. Please specify your level of proficiency in the languages listed.
Language:
– Fluent in speaking/reading/writing of English is required. Good working knowledge in speaking Hausa Language is required.
Skills and Abilities:
– Ability to communicate effectively with the public – orally and in writing, electronically and/or through social and traditional media.
– Ability to draft cables, memo, evaluate reports and correspondence is required. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suites and the ability to manage information on proprietary software and databases is required.
Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO):
– The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.
Qualifications:
– All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.
Benefits and Other Info
Benefits
Agency Benefits:
– Locally Employed Staff, including Members of Household (MOHs), and Third-Country Nationals (TCNs), working at the U.S. Mission in Abuja, Nigeria may receive a compensation package that may include health, separation, and other benefits.
– For EFMs, benefits should be discussed with the Human Resources Office.
– The pay plan is assigned at the time of the conditional offer letter by the HR Office.
Other Information:
Hiring Preference Selection Process:
– Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below.
– Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application.
– Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.
Hiring Preference Order:
– AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*
– AEFM / USEFM
– FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights **
Important:
– Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of their most recent DD-214 (“Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”), equivalent documentation, or certification.
– A “certification” is any written document from the armed forces that certifies the service member is expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions within 120 days after the certification is submitted by the applicant.
– The certification letter should be on letterhead of the appropriate military branch of the service and contain (1) the military service dates including the expected discharge or release date; and (2) the character of service. Acceptable documentation must be submitted in order for the preference to be given.
– This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP and CS with re-employment rights back to their agency or bureau.
Marketing Statement:
– We encourage you to read and understand the Eight (8) Qualities of Overseas Employeesbefore you apply.
Salary
USD $42,570 (N8,664,538) Annually.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Important Information
– All candidates must be able to obtain and hold a Public Trust clearance.
– To apply for this position, click the “Apply to this Vacancy” button at the top of the page. Click on the “Submit Application” button to complete your application process.
Required Documents:
– In order to qualify based on education, you must submit the requested diploma and / or transcripts as verification of educational requirement by the closing date of this announcement. If you fail to provide requested information, or the information you submit is insufficient to verify your eligibility, you will not be considered for this position:
– Residency and/or Work Permit
– Degree (not transcript)
– NYSC Certificate
– For EFMs, in addition to the above;
– Copy of Orders/Assignment Notification (or equivalent)
– DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable)
– SF-50 (if applicable)
Next Steps:
– Applicants who are invited to take a language or skills test, or who are selected for an interview will be contacted via email.
– For further information – the complete position description listing all of the duties, responsibilities, required qualifications, etc. may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Office.
– Thank you for your application and your interest in working at the U.S. Mission in Abuja, Nigeria.
– For more information on how to apply visit the Mission internet site.
– For More Info: HR Section – 09-461-4000; HRNigeria@state.gov
3. Haul Affairs Services – As a logistics service provider, we offer freight clearing and forwarding services to various companies in Nigeria. Our aim is to continuously provide world class, all-encompassing logistics and result oriented services to our clients. We take the strains of this aspect of your business upon ourselves and allow our client focus on the core area of her business. We guide our clients on a range of cargo resolutions that can be employed to maintain cost efficiency.
Haul Affairs logistics core services include clearing, freight forwarding, cargo transport, supply chain consultancy services, haulage, courier service and Export. The incessant advance of our business processes is a trail to delivering a world class freight forwarding services at a minimal cost and be able to play a role in the creation of jobs in Nigeria and across Africa.
Job Title: Female Accounting Officer
Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Description
– Account Officer (AO) would be responsible for managing the front-line finance related operations.
– As the Accounts officer, you will manage the financial bookkeeping of the company.
– You will also be responsible for processing invoices, records payments, and track expenses of the company’s product and Services. You must also possess strong numerical and interpersonal skills to deliver on this role.
– Assist with month-end financial reports
– Post journal entries
– Help with accounts receivable, payable, and bank statement reconciliation
– Assist with audits
– Reconcile balance sheet accounts
– Manage monthly tracking of physical inventory
– Support the payment processing team
– Perform credit checks
– Assist with data entry
Qualifications
– OND / HND / B.Sc in Account or Finance related courses.
– Experience in bookkeeping, Backoffice account, audit.
– Must be computer literate and have excellent ERP skills.
– Applicant must have a Minimum of 2 years working experience in Book-keeping, Back-office account, or Audit.
– Age: 21 – 30 years old.
Special Skills / Key Behavioural Competencies:
– Ability to work independently and deliver.
– Skilful account reporting
– Ability to convey information in simple terms.
– High personal responsibility, accountability, and integrity required.
– Resourcefulness, curiosity, and solution-oriented mind-set desirable.
Salary
N50,000 / Month.
Application Closing Date
18th July, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hr@haulaffairs.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
4. Krystal Medical Centre is a leading health organization that focuses on health care, provides and promote continuity of care for clients at home, at the hospital. We care and God cures.
Job Title: Registered Nurse
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Job Requirements
– Registered Nurse (RN) from any recognized institution or possess a Bachelor Degree in Nursing (BNSC)
– A minimum of one (1) year working experience is required.
– Candidates for this position must be a female
– Basic computer skills, with proficiency in the use of Microsoft word is required.
– Must possess strong interpersonal skills and a client-oriented disposition capable of dealing with a complexity interactive challenges in difficult and emotional situations.
Application Closing Date
25th July, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Applications containing their telephone numbers, email address and copies of their credentials to: krystalmedicalcentre@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
Or
Submit in person at:
15, Emmanuel Keshi Street,
Magodo Phase 2, Lagos State.
5. First Excelsia Professional Services Limited – Our client, a Fast-growing Finance House is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Accountant
Location: Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Industry: Finance
– The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing accurate quantitative information on financial position, liquidity, and cash flows of the firm, while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.
– The successful candidate will also manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets.
– Prepares financial reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing account information and trends.
– Ensure all financial reporting deadlines are met, internally and externally.
– Preparation and processing of payroll with attention to statutory remittances.
– Reconcile accounts payable and receivable.
– Develop and analyse financial statements and reports according to IFRS and GAAP.
– Audit financial transactions and documents.
– Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity periodically.
– Management of investments, profit & loss, cash flow and income & expense reports.
– Advise management on financial decisions proactively.
Person Specification
– Minimum of 5 years relevant work experience as an Accountant or a similar role preferably in the Financial Services Sector.
– First degree in Accounting or a related discipline from a recognized institution
– Verifiable experience managing regulatory bodies including FRIS, SEC, CBN, et al.
– The ideal candidate should be a member of relevant & recognised professional bodies (e.g., ACA, ACCA, et al)
– Excellent accounting software user and administration skills.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: talentsearch@firstexcelsia.com using “Accountant II” as the subject of the mail.
