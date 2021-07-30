Job Openings

Friday, July 30, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

1. HRbreakoutRoom, a human resource recruiting and consulting firm is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Job Title: Chief of Staff

Locations: Warri – Delta & Abuja

Job Summary

  • We are seeking a highly motivated and detailed oriented candidate for the role of a Chief of staff to a foremost monarch in Nigeria.

Responsibilities

  • Manage scheduling and busy calendar of the monarch.
  • Draft well-written, grammatically correct email responses to client requests.
  • Liase between the executive and customer/clients.
  • Draft press pitches, invite copy and new business proposals.
  • Service clients with digital press breaks, providing context as appropriate.
  • Answer phones promptly and professionally.
  • Maintain database and list updates consistently.
  • Process client requests in a timely manner.
  • Develop and maintain close and communicative relationships with assigned press, executives, talent and reps.
  • Participate in brainstorming meetings.
  • Attend virtual (and in-person post when relevant) meetings and events.
  • Work with supervisors to build, maintain and update all media lists on a timely basis.
  • Coordinate influencer/celebrity mailings with team members.
  • And other administrative/logistics duties as assigned.

Requirements

  • BA in Mass Communications, Public Relations or related field.
  • Strong written and oral skills.
  • Effective research and organizational skills.
  • Must be able to thrive in a fast paced, fluid environment.
  • Self-starter, able to work independently as well as in teams.
  • Strong ability to prioritize, solve problems and be resourceful.
  • Able to handle fast-paced PR environment.
  • Willingness to learning and practicing Work/Life integration.
  • Able to work well under pressure and take direction well.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • Able to handle any/all confidential information, issues and matters in a sensitive manner.
  • Professional appearance and demeanor with a positive attitude is a must.

Salary
N100,000 – N200,000 / Month.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: info@hrbreakoutroom.com using the Job Title as the subject of the e-mail.

2. eHealth4everyone is a digital health enterprise based in Nigeria (Africa) contributing to health service delivery using data science and information technology. At ehealth4everyone, our goal is saving lives and our approach is information and technology. We believe that if health is a right, proven digital health solutions and expertise such as ours should not be a privilege.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Mobile Application Developer Intern

Location: Garki 2, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Internship

Job Summary

  • We are looking for Interns who have experience with Android (Java) and can produce fully functional mobile applications, design interfaces to improve user experience and improve code quality through writing unit tests, automation and performing code reviews.

Responsibilities

  • Support the entire application life cycle-Design, develop, code, test, and release apps in alignment with project requirements & business goals
  • Troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance.
  • Utilize Agile methodologies, and pivot from one project to another with ease.

Qualification

  • A Degree in Computer Science, Information Science, Mathematics or any closely related field is required.
  • Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market
  • Knowledge of SwiftUI is a plus

Experience & Skills:

  • 1 – 5 years of experience.
  • Knowledge of / experience using Java.
  • Experience with React or/and iOS using Swift is an added advantage
  • Experience with third-party libraries and in native development frameworks (API, testing, deployment, etc).
  • Knowledge of new technology trends
  • Familiarity with OOP design principles
  • Analytical skills, good problem-solving attitude and team spirit.
  • Knowledge of architectural patterns – MV.

Application Closing Date
13th August, 2021.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

Note

  • Please also select “Student/ NYSC/ PreNYSC” as your category while filling your application.
  • Students studying a relevant course & in Abuja, current & prospective NYSC corp members in Abuja are welcome to apply.
3. International Organization for Migration (IOM) is a Related Organization of the United Nations, and as the leading UN agency in the field of migration, works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It does so by providing services and advice to governments and migrants.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Programme Support Officer

Location: Abuja, Nigeria
Classification: Professional Staff, Grade P2
Estimated Start Date: As soon as possible
Type of Appointment: Special short-term graded, six months with possibility of extension

Context

  • Under the overall supervision of the Chief of Mission and thdirect supervision of the Programme Development Coordinator and in close cooperation with Programme Managers
  • (PMs), technical focal points and colleagues from the Regional Offices, the successful candidate will support the country office(CO) activities in the design and development of new programmes/projects as well as for participating in donor liaison and programme reporting forIOM in Nigeria.

Core Functions / Responsibilities

  • Compile and analyze relevant information on migration-related issues and trends in Nigeria, identify recommendations for the new strategic and operational approaches for the CO.
  • Contribute to the development of and consolidate analytical, strategic and thematic reports and documents on IOM Nigeria approaches and priorities, for internal use and external distribution to donors, government, partners and other counterparts.
  • Contribute to the development of and consolidate concept notes and project proposals in line with the COs strategic and operational priorities and needs, and in line with donors interests and requirements, for negotiations and submission to donors.
  • Follow up with relevant colleagues in the CO, RO Dakar on review, approval for submission and endorsement of concept notes and project proposals, donor reports, and any other relevant documents, in line with internal requirements and procedures.
  • Support the COs liaison and fundraising functions.
  • Organize, attend, report and follow up on contacts and meetings with donors and partners,collect information about donors policies, approaches and funding opportunities, provide information on and ensure follow up as needed in view of new project opportunities.
  • Consolidate and analyze data on COs programmes, projects and activities, to facilitate the preparation of donor reports and the relevant CO, regional and Headquarters periodic and activity-specific reports.
  • Assist in the overall integration of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) plans, tools, and frameworks into projects during their development, implementation, and reporting; and facilitate sharing of relevant M&E resources in partnership with the program staff; and support the development of M&E data collection and quality assurance tools for PMs and implementing partners.
  • Research, draft and compile any other information and documents necessary for project development, reporting and donor liaison purposes.
  • Support and assist in liaising with relevant authorities, United Nations Country Team (UNCT) and UN Agencies, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders.
  • Perform such other duties as may be assigned.

Required Qualifications and Experience
Education:

  • Masters Degree in Political or Social Sciences, Migration Studies, International Relations, Law or a related field from an accredited academic institution with two years of relevant professional experience; or
  • University Degree in the above fields with four years of relevant professional experience.

Experience:

  • Demonstrated work experience with international organizations, non-governmental or governmental institutions/organizations, in a multi-cultural setting;
  • Demonstrated experience in project development, donor liaison and reporting activities;
  • Previous experience with and knowledge of US and EU funding mechanisms is essential; knowledge of other countries funding mechanisms is an asset;
  • Demonstrated experience in programme and project management including budget planning and monitoring is an advantage;
  • Experience in project development and project management, humanitarian and migration-related activities, report writing and liaison with relevant stakeholders required.

Skills:

  • Ability to assume responsibility and demonstrate continuous commitment in delivering and meeting objectives;
  • Ability to effectively and independently prioritise tasks to meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced and changing environment;
  • Effectively and professionally coordinates activities with colleagues, partners, local authorities, and other stakeholders to advance country office or regional objectives;
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills. Excellent report writing skills;
  • Effective resource management skills and strategic and creative thinking.

Languages:

  • IOMs official languages are English, French, and Spanish.
  • External applicants for all positions in the Professional category are required to be proficient in
  • English and have at least a working knowledge of one additional UN Language (French,
  • Spanish, Arabic, Russian or Chinese).
  • For all applicants, fluency in English is required (oral and written). Working knowledge of French and Spanish is an advantage.
  • Proficiency of language(s) required will be specifically evaluated during the selection process, which may include written and/or oral assessments.

Required Competencies
Values – all IOM staff members must abide by and demonstrate these three values:

  • Inclusion and respect for diversity: respects and promotes individual and cultural differences; encourages diversity and inclusion wherever possible.
  • Integrity and transparency: maintains high ethical standards and acts in a manner consistent with organizational principles/rules and standards of conduct.
  • Professionalism: demonstrates ability to work in a composed, competent and committed manner and exercises careful judgment in meeting day-to-day challenges.

Core Competencies – behavioural indicators level 3:

  • Teamwork: develops and promotes effective collaboration within and across units to achieve shared goals and optimize results.
  • Delivering results: produces and delivers quality results in a service-oriented and timely manner; is action-oriented and committed to achieving agreed outcomes.
  • Managing and sharing knowledge: continuously seeks to learn, share knowledge and innovate.
  • Accountability: takes ownership for achieving the Organization’s priorities and assumes responsibility for own action and delegated work.
  • Communication: encourages and contributes to clear and open communication; explains complex matters in an informative, inspiring and motivational way.

Managerial Competencies – behavioural indicators level 3:

  • Leadership: provides a clear sense of direction, leads by example and demonstrates the ability to carry out the organization’s vision; assists others to realize and develop their potential.
  • Empowering others & building trust: creates an atmosphere of trust and an enabling environment where staff can contribute their best and develop their potential.
  • Strategic thinking and vision: works strategically to realize the Organization’s goals and communicates a clear strategic direction.
  • IOM’s competency framework can be found at this link: https://www.iom.int/sites/default/files/about-iom/iom_revised_competency_framework_external.pdf
  • Competencies will be assessed during a competency-based interview.

Other:

  • Internationally recruited professional staff are required to be mobile.
  • Any offer made to the candidate in relation to this vacancy notice is subject to funding confirmation.

Application Closing Date
12th August, 2021. (23:59 local time Geneva, Switzerland)

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

Important Information and Notice

  • Accredited Universities are the ones listed in the UNESCO World Higher Education Database: (https://whed.net/home.php).
  • This selection process may be used to staff similar positions in various duty stations.
  • Recommended candidates endorsed by the Appointments and Postings Board will remain eligible to be appointed in a similar position for a period of 24 months.
  • The list of NMS countries above includes all IOM Member States which are non-represented in the Professional Category of staff members. For this staff category, candidates who are nationals of the duty station’s country cannot be considered eligible.
  • Appointment will be subject to certification that the candidate is medically fit for appointment, accreditation, any residency or visa requirements, and security clearances.
  • No late applications will be accepted.
  • IOM only accepts duly completed applications submitted through the IOM e-Recruitment system. The online tool also allows candidates to track the status of their application.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
4. A reputable Islamic Faith Based School located at Kubwa, Abuja is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Resident School Nurse

Location: Kubwa – Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time

Overview

  • The school nurse is a leader in the school community who oversees all school health policies and programs.
  • The school nurse is to provide expertise and oversight of school health services and promote health education.

Responsibilities

  • Treat students and staff as needed
  • Developing plans for student care based on assessment, interventions, and identification of outcomes, and the evaluation of care
  • Providing health-related education to students and staff in both individual and group settings
  • Monitoring immunizations, managing communicable diseases, and assessing the school environment as to prevent injury and ensure safety
  • Overseeing infection control measures
  • Actively participating in school safety plans that address school violence, bullying, and emergencies that may occur at school
  • Perform hearing, vision and other health screenings
  • Overseeing medication administration, health care procedures, and the development of healthcare plans
  • Consult with teachers, school administrators and other school staff regarding student care

Requirements

  • Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree
  • Registered Nurse (RN) license
  • At least two years nursing experience.
  • Knowledge of many areas of health including mental health
  • Ability to work independently or with others
  • Ability to communicate well with others
  • Ability to assess situations and act quickly
  • Ability to multitask
  • Ability to work with, care for and supervise young people
  • High levels of energy, an even temper and a sense of humour
  • The Nurse will be required to reside in the school

Application Closing Date
27th August, 2021.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

Note: Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.

5. Winock provides equipment to micro-businesses, such as rooftop solar, industrial tailoring machine, freezer, water pump e.t.c. Winock is improving the productivity of these micro-businesses and as a result, gradually creating prosperity in Sub-Sahara Africa.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Telesales Officer

Location: Wuse 2, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time

Job Description
The Job responsibilities include without limitation, the following:

  • Shortlist prospects that need to be contacted from the CRM daily
  • Shortlist prospects whose calls were missed
  • Provide clear and accurate answers to any questions asked by the enquirer
  • Provide clear and easy to understand notes in the CRM on each prospect’s contact record in respect to details of the call made
  • Schedule tasks in the CRM for follow up calls
  • Convert qualified prospects to customers awaiting sign up
  • Ensure that clear, accurate and complete information has been provided to the prospect about Winock’s operations model before assuming that the prospect has been converted
  • Create all contacts on hubspot  and change the status of the prospect to the most appropriate in the CRM once a decision has been reached by the prospect
  • Receive incoming sales enquiry calls
  • Convert new leads to qualified prospects
  • Provide daily report to the Telesales supervisor.

Qualifications

  • Graduate HND or BSC Segree in any Social Science
  • Minimum of 2 years relevant experience in sales.
  • Ability to speak Hausa

Application Closing Date
5th August, 2021.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online

