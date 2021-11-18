Tempkers Limited is a Human Resource company with a focus to help CEOs and Executives, build a profitable buisness by recruiting and retaining valuable staff.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Office Support Executive
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Duties
- Organize office and assist associates in ways that optimize procedures
- Sort and distribute communications in a timely manner
- Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages
- Resolve office-related malfunctions and respond to requests or issues
- Maintain trusting relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues
- Perform receptionist duties when needed
- Will double up as a marketer when needed.
Requirements
- OND qualification
- Ability to speak English fluently
- Excellent communication skill
- Previous experience as an office support staff is an added advantage.
Application Closing Date
2nd December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: applications@tempkers.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
2. Discovering Talents Academy, a fast-growing Nursery and Primary School in Gwarinpa, Abuja is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Diction / Elocution Teacher
Location: Gwarinpa, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- To guide pupils in speaking right (right pronunciation of words)
- To guide teachers/staff in speaking right
- To coordinate the speaking policy of the school
- To teach diction in the school.
Requirements
- Interested candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree with 3 – 5 years of work experience.
Application Closing Date
18th December, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application to: hos.recruitment@dtcademy.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
3. TeraFx Group – We are a Forex Trading Company with major operations in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Marketing Executive
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Overview
As a marketing executive, you’ll contribute to and develop integrated marketing campaigns to promote the brand, service offering and company ethos. This is a varied role, which includes:
- Planning
- Advertising
- Public Relations
- Event organization
- Product development
- Distribution
- Sponsorship
- Research.
Responsibilities
As a marketing executive, you’ll need to:
- Create awareness of and develop the brand
- Communicate with target audiences and build and develop customer relationships
- Help with marketing plans, advertising, direct marketing and campaigns
- Support the team in delivering agreed activities
- Source advertising opportunities and place adverts in the press radio and online
- Work closely with in-house or external creative agencies to design marketing materials such as brochures and adverts
- Write and proofread marketing copy for both online and print campaigns
- Produce creative content, including videos and blog posts
- Run social media channels (e.g. Twitter, Instagram,Facebook and LinkedIn) to enhance audience engagement
- Organize and attend events such as conferences, seminars, receptions and exhibitions
- Source and secure sponsorship
- Liaise with designers and printers and organize photo shoots
- Arrange the effective distribution of marketing materials
- Maintain and update customer databases
- Conduct market research, for example using customer questionnaires and focus groups
- Develop relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external.
- Develop and implement a marketing strategy (often as part of a wider sales and marketing programme)
- Evaluate and review marketing campaigns, advertising and SEO to make sure the correct mediums are being used and campaigns are effective
- Track marketing performance and return on investment and prepare weekly or monthly reports for management
- Monitor and report on competitor activity
- Lead external agencies, when appropriate, to effectively manage events, press relationships, editorial requests, presentations, promotional materials and online activities
- Oversee and manage the marketing budget.
Qualifications
This position is open to graduates of any discipline but a BSc and or Masters Degree in the following subjects may be particularly useful:
- Advertising
- Business or Management
- Communications
- IT or Computer Science
- Marketing
- Psychology
- An awareness of digital media techniques is and FX trading industry knowledge would be advantageous.
Work Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years work experience in a similar role
- The successful candidate will need to demonstrate their ability to drive profit and promote products and services through coordinated marketing campaigns.
Skills:
You’ll need to have:
- Communication and interpersonal skills
- Customer-facing skills
- Commercial awareness and business acumen
- The ability to think strategically
- Copywriting and design skills in order to produce marketing materials for both print and online
- Creativity
- An eye for detail
- Analytical skills to evaluate marketing campaigns
- Drive and self-motivation
- A flexible approach to work
- The ability to work well under pressure
- Teamwork and the ability to foster good working relationships
- Influencing and negotiation skills
- Skills in IT and social media
- Numeracy skills
- Local language ability will be advantageous.
Application Closing Date
22nd November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their updated CV as a PDF to: recruitments@istrategytech.com using “Marketing Executive – FX” as the subject of the mail.
4. New Material Company Nigeria Limited (SIinoma) is a subsidiary of China National building materials group co., limited (CNBM), one of the world’s top 500 companies. The company is mainly engaged in high-end fiber cement board and other new, green, environmental protection wall materials business, is a set of industrial investment, product research and development, production, sales as one of the large industrial platform. Our company adheres to the integrity, quality, continuous innovation, win-win business philosophy, and we focus on strengthening research and innovation, and pay attention to quality and efficiency, to create outstanding performance. The company will be committed to green, low-carbon and scientific development, to make contributions to the construction of a beautiful world. At present, the company has invested in the establishment of a factory which is based in the town of Kuje, Abuja, Nigeria and in the later stage, it will also set up locations in many regions of Nigeria.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Factory Administrative Assistant
Location: Kuje Area Council, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Stock taking and request initiation while following up on deliveries and proper verification of goods delivered to the factory.
- Supervise the the cleaning and maintaining of factory building on a continual basis throughout shift including restrooms, windows and floors as noted in staff manual.
- Provides administrative support to ensure efficient operation of the Factory.
- Carries out administrative duties such as filing, typing, copying, binding, scanning etc.
- Perform basic accounting functions such as keeping records of financial transactions, Re-imbursement of funds, keeping records of materials requisition from factory and materials received from vendors.
- Be able to answer questions and provide direction for guests and clients. If unable to provide immediate answers, direct them to contact appropriate personnel.
- Inform supervisor of daily needs, problems and client feedback.
- Handle all emergency situations while completing all required paperwork. Contact supervisor when required.
Requirements
- B.Sc in any of the Social Science course with 2 – 5 years work experience.
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.
- Ability to understand priority of work.
- Must have background knowledge in factory Administrative procedures
- Good Report writing skills
- Excellent communication skill.
- Attention to detail.
- Organization, time management, prioritizing and the ability to handle a complex, varied workload.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Must be computer literate and can handle packages such as Excel, MS word and power point.
- Ability to speak and write Chinese language will be a great advantage.
Application Closing Date
22nd November, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter stating why they are a fit for the role, as one MS word document to: adijat@sinoma-nmnc.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
5. United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. To save their lives. To defend their rights. To help them fulfill their potential. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, every day, to build a better world for everyone.
We are recruiting to fill the position of:
Job Title: International Individual Contractor: Resource Mobilization
Job No: 546302
Location: Abuja, Nigeria (Remote)
Level: Consultancy
Contract type: Consultancy
Categories: Planning, Programme Management
Duration:11.5 months
Remote but may be required to travel to the d/s
For Every Child, a Champion
- Over the life of the current country programme strategy (CPD) 2019-2022, UNICEF Nigeria has sought to proactively mobilize resources for children and ensure predictable and long-term funding to facilitate quality programming as well as build partnerships to leverage resources and advocate in the interests of children.
- As the Country Office enters its final year of the CPD and development of new CPD, additional support for proposal development, donor reporting, and overall resource mobilization obligations are required to meet the demand
How Can You Make a Difference?
Under the overall guidance of the Resource Mobilization Specialist, the consultant will support the development and quality assurance of donor reporting and resource mobilization materials and support the new Country Programme Development process.
Key Activities will include:
- Edit and ensure quality assurance of donor reports and proposals in line with donor-specific guidance.
- Review and support new country programme strategy notes leading to the development of new CPD and Resource Mobilization Strategy. This should include an action plan for each section with targets that outline clear timelines for the actions proposed and includes a modality for building the capacity of key staff in mobilizing and leveraging resources and developing and maintaining partnerships to ensure the achievement of fundraising targets.
- Develop ad-hoc resource mobilization materials as required, including flash appeals, programme briefs, and updates.
Tasks / Milestones Deliverables / Outputs Timeline Edit and quality assure donor reports in line with donor conditions and original proposals. This also includes UNICEF reports such as annual thematic reports as well as donor specific reporting. Log of donor reports and completed as per the agreed tracker 50% Roll-out of UNISON partnership database to prepare for new Resource Mobilization Strategy Develop donor profiles for top 10 donors 10% Editing and quality assurance on fundraising proposals and investment cases including compilation of information. Log of funding proposals completed as per the agreed tracker 25% Support new country programme strategy process Conduct donor mapping of traditional and non-traditional, including potential financial and non-financial partnership opportunities to support new CPD. 15%
Requirements
To qualify as an advocate for every child you will have:
- Master’s Degree in Social Science, Public Relations, International Affairs or any other related field.
- Five years of experience with writing reports and developing fundraising materials.
- Demonstrated experience in coordination and strong writing skills.
- Proficient in the use of MS Word, Excel, and other related software packages
- Experience from Nigeria will be a strong advantage.
- Good communication and writing skills in English
- Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
For Every Child, you Demonstrate
- UNICEF’s core values of Care, Respect, Integrity, Trust, and Accountability (CRITA)
Core Competencies:
- Demonstrates Self Awareness and Ethical Awareness (1)
- Works Collaboratively with others (1)
- Builds and Maintains Partnerships (1)
- Innovates and Embraces Change (1)
- Thinks and Acts Strategically (1)
- Drives to achieve impactful results (1)
- Manages ambiguity and complexity (1)
To view our competency framework, please visit here.
Click here to learn more about UNICEF’s values and competencies.
Remarks
- Individuals engaged under a consultancy or individual contract will not be considered “staff members” under the Staff Regulations and Rules of the United Nations and UNICEF’s policies and procedures, and will not be entitled to benefits provided therein (such as leave entitlements and medical insurance coverage).
- Their conditions of service will be governed by their contract and the General Conditions of Contracts for the Services of Consultants and Individual Contractors.
- Consultants and individual contractors are responsible for determining their tax liabilities and for the payment of any taxes and/or duties, in accordance with local or other applicable laws
Application Closing Date
23rd November, 2021; W. Central Africa Standard Time.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Note
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and advance to the next stage of the selection process.
- UNICEF is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply to become a part of the organization.
- UNICEF has a zero-tolerance policy on conduct that is incompatible with the aims and objectives of the United Nations and UNICEF, including sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination. UNICEF also adheres to strict child safeguarding principles.
- All selected candidates will be expected to adhere to these standards and principles and will therefore undergo rigorous reference and background checks. Background checks will include the verification of academic credential(s) and employment history.
- Selected candidates may be required to provide additional information to conduct a background check.
6. Broadway Restaurant is a state of heart Restaurant located at Wuse 2 Abuja, functions include both Dine in, Takeaway and Delivery across the FCT. Enjoy lots of delicious Africana dishes and intercontinental also. Our services are simply remarkable with delivery across Abuja and swift services.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Intercontinental Chef
Location: Wuse 2, Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
Summary
- We are looking for an intercontinental Chef to join our team and prepare delicious meals for our customers
Responsibilities
- Studying recipes, setting up menus and preparing high-quality national & continental dishes.
- Ensure meals are prepared in a timely manner.
- You should be familiar with sanitation regulations.
- Set up the kitchen with cooking utensils and equipment, like knives, pans and kitchen scales Study each recipe and gather all necessary ingredients Needed.
- Inform wait staff about daily specials Ensure appealing plate presentation
- Supervise Cooks and assist as needed.
- Ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations within the kitchen area
- Ensure the environment is always neat.
Qualifications
- Candidates should possess an HND, OND, SSCE qualification
- Minimum of Three (3) years chef experience in a well-established restaurant or hotel.
- Successful completion of corporate training in food, confectionery, or hospitality program. Orany other well-disciplined & prestigious training academy will be an added advantage.
Required Skills / Abilities:
- Proven work experience as a Chef or Cook
- Hands-on experience with various kitchen equipment, grillers and pasta makers
- Leadership skills
- Ability to remain calm and undertake various tasks
- Excellent time management abilities
- Up-to-date knowledge of cooking techniques and recipes
- Familiarity with sanitation regulations.
Salary
N50,000 – N60,000 monthly.
Application Closing Date
24th November, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV and Application to: solomonokoye2@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Leave a Reply