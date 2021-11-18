Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: applications@tempkers.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

2. Discovering Talents Academy, a fast-growing Nursery and Primary School in Gwarinpa, Abuja is recruiting to fill the position below:

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Application to: hos.recruitment@dtcademy.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.

3. TeraFx Group – We are a Forex Trading Company with major operations in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Title: Marketing Executive Location: Abuja (FCT)

Overview

As a marketing executive, you’ll contribute to and develop integrated marketing campaigns to promote the brand, service offering and company ethos. This is a varied role, which includes: Planning

Advertising

Public Relations

Event organization

Product development

Distribution

Sponsorship

Research. Responsibilities

As a marketing executive, you’ll need to: Create awareness of and develop the brand

Communicate with target audiences and build and develop customer relationships

Help with marketing plans, advertising, direct marketing and campaigns

Support the team in delivering agreed activities

Source advertising opportunities and place adverts in the press radio and online

Work closely with in-house or external creative agencies to design marketing materials such as brochures and adverts

Write and proofread marketing copy for both online and print campaigns

Produce creative content, including videos and blog posts

Run social media channels (e.g. Twitter, Instagram,Facebook and LinkedIn) to enhance audience engagement

Organize and attend events such as conferences, seminars, receptions and exhibitions

Source and secure sponsorship

Liaise with designers and printers and organize photo shoots

Arrange the effective distribution of marketing materials

Maintain and update customer databases

Conduct market research, for example using customer questionnaires and focus groups

Develop relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external.

Develop and implement a marketing strategy (often as part of a wider sales and marketing programme)

Evaluate and review marketing campaigns, advertising and SEO to make sure the correct mediums are being used and campaigns are effective

Track marketing performance and return on investment and prepare weekly or monthly reports for management

Monitor and report on competitor activity

Lead external agencies, when appropriate, to effectively manage events, press relationships, editorial requests, presentations, promotional materials and online activities

Oversee and manage the marketing budget. Qualifications

This position is open to graduates of any discipline but a BSc and or Masters Degree in the following subjects may be particularly useful: Advertising

Business or Management

Communications

IT or Computer Science

Marketing

Psychology

An awareness of digital media techniques is and FX trading industry knowledge would be advantageous. Work Experience: Minimum of 3 years work experience in a similar role

The successful candidate will need to demonstrate their ability to drive profit and promote products and services through coordinated marketing campaigns. Skills:

You’ll need to have: Communication and interpersonal skills

Customer-facing skills

Commercial awareness and business acumen

The ability to think strategically

Copywriting and design skills in order to produce marketing materials for both print and online

Creativity

An eye for detail

Analytical skills to evaluate marketing campaigns

Drive and self-motivation

A flexible approach to work

The ability to work well under pressure

Teamwork and the ability to foster good working relationships

Influencing and negotiation skills

Skills in IT and social media

Numeracy skills

Local language ability will be advantageous.

Application Closing Date

22nd November, 2021.