Chelsea’s misery continued at the Craven Cottage following a 2-1 defeat suffered at Fulham last night. Chelsea’s new arrival Joao Felix started the game and was sent off for an offensive challenge during the second half.

Former Chelsea forward Willian opened the scoreline for Fulham in the 25th of the first half. Two minutes into the second half, Koulibaly responded by helping Chelsea level the score at 1-1. Unfortunately for Chelsea, their new player Felix was sent off in the 58th for an offensive tackle. Fulham took advantage of Chelsea being one man down to score a leading goal of 2-1, which they eventually held on until full time.

Chelsea in 10th place have won 4 games, losing 7 and drawing 7 after 18 Premier League games this season.