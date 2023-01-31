Bayern and Manchester City have both confirmed that Joao Cancelo has switched club allegiance in favor of Bayern on loan until the end of the season. Joao Cancelo left the club after engaging in a feud with manager Pep Guardiola, according to several reports.

Cancelo started his professional career at Benfica. He had spells at Valencia, Inter Milan, and Juventus before joining Manchester City in 2019, where he made 154 competitive appearances and scored nine goals. The 28-year-old has won silverware in three different countries. He was part of the Benfica side that won the league, cup, and super cup in his homeland lifted the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana in Italy with Juventus, and won the Premier League and EFL Cup twice each, plus the Community Shield, with Manchester City in England. He has so far earned 41 caps for Portugal (seven goals) and won the UEFA Nations League in 2019

“FC Bayern have signed Portugal international João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City. The 28-year-old full-back moves to Munich on an initial deal through to the end of the current season.”

Hasan Salihamidzic, FC Bayern board member for sport: “We’re very happy that João Cancelo will now play for FC Bayern. We’ve signed him on loan now and have the possibility of signing him permanently in the summer. João is a player we’ve been thinking about for a while now because we very much appreciate his qualities. He’s the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism, and his mentality and experience fit very well in our team. I’m convinced João will help us in the coming weeks and months when we want to win titles.”

João Cancelo: “FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s an enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team. I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success. I‘ll give my best for FC Bayern.”