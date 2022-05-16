Monday, May 16, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Police Commission issues stern warning ahead of Edo polls

Jitters in Delta Communities as Unidentified Corpses Float on Benin River

Akanimo Sampson

Akanimo Sampson

Communities around the Benin River in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State are currently jittery over six unidentified male corpses found floating on Opu-Binideyei Creek.

The area is a boundary community between Warri North Local Government Area and Warri South-west Local Government Area.

The jitter is coming even as the widow of a wood merchant who was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown hoodlums in Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state is crying for justice.

Mrs Gift Ovigue Afejuku is calling on the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command,  to fish out the killers of her 44 years old husband, Stanley Governor Afejuku.

The mother of five children is lamenting that her husband was the bread winner of the family. While disclosing that among their children are four years old female twins, pointing out that two weeks before the unfortunate incident her husband promised to rent a store for her.

An elder cousin of the deceased, Lawrence Afejuku, said his brother went to buy suya  at  the Post Office situated along Okere Road, Warri on the fateful day  when he was murdered by the yet to be identified men of the underworld.

He also disclosed that until his death, the deceased was the Chairman of Wood Sellers Association, Market Road, Warri.

The Benin River incident however, remains a mystery has become a source of worry for most of the Egbema communities in the area.

A source from one of the Egbema communities around Benin River, alleged that the unidentified bodies found by commuters plying the creek, were said to have been handcuffed and blindfolded.

The source also revealed that some vital body parts were severed from the said dead bodies.

It was also gathered that the incident had caused serious tension in the area, as the corpses were yet to be identified by residents.

This has led to many making calls on various communities around Benin River to come and identify the corpses.

As at the time of filing this report the cause of the death of the six unidentified male dead bodies is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer, 90 Amphibious Battalion, Koko, Major Joshua Ajongo, when contacted said efforts are being put in place to help unravel the mystery behind the dead bodies.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle