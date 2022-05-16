Jitters in Delta Communities as Unidentified Corpses Float on Benin River

Communities around the Benin River in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State are currently jittery over six unidentified male corpses found floating on Opu-Binideyei Creek.

The area is a boundary community between Warri North Local Government Area and Warri South-west Local Government Area.

The jitter is coming even as the widow of a wood merchant who was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown hoodlums in Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state is crying for justice.

Mrs Gift Ovigue Afejuku is calling on the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command, to fish out the killers of her 44 years old husband, Stanley Governor Afejuku.

The mother of five children is lamenting that her husband was the bread winner of the family. While disclosing that among their children are four years old female twins, pointing out that two weeks before the unfortunate incident her husband promised to rent a store for her.

An elder cousin of the deceased, Lawrence Afejuku, said his brother went to buy suya at the Post Office situated along Okere Road, Warri on the fateful day when he was murdered by the yet to be identified men of the underworld.

He also disclosed that until his death, the deceased was the Chairman of Wood Sellers Association, Market Road, Warri.

The Benin River incident however, remains a mystery has become a source of worry for most of the Egbema communities in the area.

A source from one of the Egbema communities around Benin River, alleged that the unidentified bodies found by commuters plying the creek, were said to have been handcuffed and blindfolded.

The source also revealed that some vital body parts were severed from the said dead bodies.

It was also gathered that the incident had caused serious tension in the area, as the corpses were yet to be identified by residents.

This has led to many making calls on various communities around Benin River to come and identify the corpses.

As at the time of filing this report the cause of the death of the six unidentified male dead bodies is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer, 90 Amphibious Battalion, Koko, Major Joshua Ajongo, when contacted said efforts are being put in place to help unravel the mystery behind the dead bodies.

