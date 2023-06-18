Path The News Chronicle » News » Jigawa Judicial Service Commission Commences e-filing, to Train Judges and Lawyers

Jigawa Judicial Service Commission Commences e-filing, to Train Judges and Lawyers

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0
Nigerian-Lawyers

The Chief Judge, Jigawa State Judiciary, Hon. Justice Umar Sadiq on Wednesday join the member of the Bar and Judicial staff at the training conducted on e-filing and case management system deployed by the State Judiciary to improve justice delivery.

As part of the reforms of the Justice System in the State, the Chief Judge said the adoption of the electronic filing system was a calculated effort to improve access to justice and to mitigate any obstacles associated with justice delivery that the essence of a digital solution to an array of challenges confronting the judicial system cannot be over-emphasized.

The Chief Judge expressed that State Judiciary cannot be insulated from the digital revolution, especially as technology development continues to advance, the law and justice system should not be frightened of it.

In his remark, the Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission Secretary, Barr. Auwalu Dan’azumi disclosed that the software application deployed by the State Judiciary will help to migrate from traditional paper filings of Court processes to digital filings system in the State Judiciary to make the system of adjudication easy for the judges and the state.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

In the same vein, Director of Publicity and Protocol Matters, Jigawa State Judiciary, Mr. Abbas Rufa’i Wangara said the training which involved Court registrars, Clerks and other categories of staff on how to use the method of digital filings system will reduce in consuming papers for filing processes in our various Courts and better productivity.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

House of Rep Speaker, Tajudeen Abass Meets First Lady; Sends Message to Nigerians 

Adekunle Taofeek June 18, 2023 0

Disclose Pensions Paid To You As Ex-Governors’, SERAP Urges Akpabio, Others 

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0

Oborevwori hails Eze Anaba on his emergence as NGE President 

Merit Ugolo June 18, 2023 0

Benue Governor shocked over shameful state of Abuja Liaison office

Francis Francis June 18, 2023 0
Gov Okowa

Okowa to Clark: DESOPADEC got N208bn in 8 years 

Francis Francis June 18, 2023 0

Kaduna Lawmaker dies few days after inauguration

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

AFCON qualifiers

Victor Osimhen’s brace against Sierra Leone seals AFCON spot for Nigeria

Oladimeji Adeoye June 18, 2023 0

House of Rep Speaker, Tajudeen Abass Meets First Lady; Sends Message to Nigerians 

Adekunle Taofeek June 18, 2023 0

Disclose Pensions Paid To You As Ex-Governors’, SERAP Urges Akpabio, Others 

Kunle Dada June 18, 2023 0

Tonto Dikeh Serenades Self and Son on Father’s Day

Adams Peter June 18, 2023 0
Davido Burna Boy

Davido reacts to Twitter user who wished him death

Osniff Daniel June 18, 2023 0