Jigawa Judicial Service Commission Commences e-filing, to Train Judges and Lawyers

The Chief Judge, Jigawa State Judiciary, Hon. Justice Umar Sadiq on Wednesday join the member of the Bar and Judicial staff at the training conducted on e-filing and case management system deployed by the State Judiciary to improve justice delivery.

As part of the reforms of the Justice System in the State, the Chief Judge said the adoption of the electronic filing system was a calculated effort to improve access to justice and to mitigate any obstacles associated with justice delivery that the essence of a digital solution to an array of challenges confronting the judicial system cannot be over-emphasized.

The Chief Judge expressed that State Judiciary cannot be insulated from the digital revolution, especially as technology development continues to advance, the law and justice system should not be frightened of it.

In his remark, the Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission Secretary, Barr. Auwalu Dan’azumi disclosed that the software application deployed by the State Judiciary will help to migrate from traditional paper filings of Court processes to digital filings system in the State Judiciary to make the system of adjudication easy for the judges and the state.

In the same vein, Director of Publicity and Protocol Matters, Jigawa State Judiciary, Mr. Abbas Rufa’i Wangara said the training which involved Court registrars, Clerks and other categories of staff on how to use the method of digital filings system will reduce in consuming papers for filing processes in our various Courts and better productivity.

