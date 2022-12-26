“Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who … existed in the form of God … emptied Himself by taking the form of a bond-servant … He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death: death on a cross.” – Philippians 2:5-8 NASB

Emily Elliot was puzzled. A compassionate person, she showed her concern for children through her Sunday School work. As the daughter of the rector of St. Mark’s Church in Brighton, England, she had a burden for those who were ill and even published a book of hymns designed for the sick. But she still struggled to understand why Jesus would leave the splendor of Heaven to come to earth.

As she thought and prayed, she realized how much Jesus wanted to save people from their sins. This was so important that He was willing to humble Himself and become a servant, even to the point of dying on a cross. What amazing love!

Pondering this mystery, she wrote a hymn, “Thou Didst Leave Thy Throne.” She realized Jesus left Heaven to come “to earth for me,” yet there was “found no room” for Him in Bethlehem. Not wanting this to happen to her, she prayed, “O come to my heart, Lord Jesus, there is room in my heart for Thee.”

This hymn, first sung at her father’s church, reminds us that Jesus came to give us life and reach everyone with this Good News! Sadly, millions reject this gift. They have no room in their hearts for the Savior.

Make sure there is room in your heart for Jesus. Put Him on the throne of your life. Allow His love to flow through you so that others may know Him.

*Reflection Question:*

How have you made room in your heart for Jesus this Christmas season?

*Prayer*

Jesus, I humble myself before You. Thank You that You came to earth to die for me. Help me share Your love with others. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Philippians 2