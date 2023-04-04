Super Eagles and Fenerbahçe full back Bright Osayi has revealed that Jesus is capable of handing the Turkish Super league to his club Fenerbahçe despite being 9 points adrift league leaders Besiktas.

Osayi featured in Fenerbahçe’s home defeat to arch-rival Besiktas on Sunday at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. They were hit by a 2-4 score line at full time, in which Osayi was replaced in the 63rd minute following a yellow card he had received 18 minutes earlier.

Since he joined Fenerbahce in 2021, Bright has played 74 times, scoring two goals and creating five assists.

“We are second on the log with nine points behind leaders Galatasaray and we still have a game in hand. We are working hard to win the league, we are the best team in the Turkish league.

“I think If we believe in our ability, then we will win this league. We have one of the best coaches (Jesus) in the world and since I have been working with him I have learned so much from him and also from the other players.

“I think as a team, if we believe in his philosophy, then we will win the league.”

“ I don’t look at the players and opponents we play against, we just focus on ourselves and what the team is capable of and I think we have more chances of winning the league. Our strength alone is more important than what the opponents can give us.”

The ex-Blackpool youth player made his debut in November 2022, when Nigeria lost 4-0 to Portugal in a friendly, featuring for 90 minutes at right-back and was named Eagles’ best player of the night after a solid performance.

The defender also had a superb performance for Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON qualifying double-header against Guinea-Bissau, putting up a decent display in the first leg and winning the penalty that won the second leg for the Super Eagles.