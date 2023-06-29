Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Jerry Williams is suspended by the Actors Guild for using drugs

Jerry Williams is suspended by the Actors Guild for using drugs

Augustina John June 29, 2023 0

Jerry Williams, a Nollywood actor, has been suspended indefinitely by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) due to his use of illegal substances.

On Thursday, the organization’s national president, Emeka Rollas, made the announcement.

The association, according to the statement, had been keeping an eye on the situation since December until it became out of control.

The post says: the Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December last year, until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to danger.

“He ought to have been suspended before now. But we decided to allow him go through minor treatments, which he has been defaulting overtimes. But as it stands now, Jerry is a risk not only to himself but also to other actors who might be acting alongside him on set.

“We, therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drugs abuse.’

Jerry gained fame as a result of his role in the epic film “The Chosen King.” He is renowned for having played many different characters in his previous films, including a prince, king, warrior, palace guard, hunter, romantic guy, terrorist, and many others. And he plays to role effortlessly. There has not been any official statement from the actor yet.

