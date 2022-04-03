Jega Warns Nigerians against another Buhari in 2023

Apparently disappointed with the economic and security failure of the Buhari administration, concerned Nigerians who know better have started to unveil the type of leaders the country needs in a post-President Muhammadu Buhari era.

They are saying that ahead of the 2023 polls, the citizenry must find a way to bring relevant criteria to bear on the selection of leadership in Nigeria.

Among these concerned Nigerians is former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega.

While cautioning the citizenry against establishing bad government in the 2023 general elections, the exINEC chief said, ‘’we have got to find a way of making character, competence and capacity to determine who leads us.”

Jega was speaking during the pre-Ramadan lecture at the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni, stressing that there is need for Nigerians to develop consensus that political leadership is not for the rich who must have embezzled public fund.

According to him, if the current method of leadership recruitment in the country continues, the numerous problems bedeviling the nation would also remain.

He urged Nigerians to find ways of character, capacity, and competence as determining factors for persons to occupy elective positions in the country.

Jega, who conducted the 2015 general elections, expressed optimism that if Nigerians can stop supporting politicians based on their wealth, the country may be good again.

‘’We must develop an overwhelming consensus that political leadership cannot remain the only job for which no qualification appears necessary except to have a lot of money which is usually, stolen money’’, he said.