Former world’s richest man and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos divorced his writer wife, Mackenzie Scott in 2019 in a famous divorce that fell nothing short of their celebrity status. As part of the settlement terms, she got a whopping 25% of Amazon’s stock valued at about $35.6 billion at the time automatically making her one of the richest women and persons in the world.

She went on to marry their children’s science teacher shortly after she left Bezos and her second marriage also hit the rocks shortly after.

Obviously bored and with so much money to play around with, she has now metamorphosed into a ‘philanthropist’ of sorts as a way of ‘giving back to society’ – the usual mantra of the liberal billionaires. Never mind that their so-called causes call to the critical question of their love for humanity!

According to LifeNews.com, she made 21 donations to Planned Parenthood and its local chapters in 2022 through her charitable organization, Yield Giving, for a total of more than $253 million, according to Yield Giving’s website.

Individual donations to Planned Parenthood chapters ranged from $7.5 million to $50 million, and four of the 21 donations were for undisclosed amounts, according to Yield Giving. The organization made several grants to other abortion groups including NARAL and the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice.

She’s drawn headlines in the past for massive donations to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and various other charities.

Scott gave $15 million to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group that’s affiliated with Planned Parenthood, along with $10 million to the pro-abortion Young Feminist Fund and gifts of similar sizes to various feminist groups.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24, ending a 49-year precedent that had blocked most abortion restrictions throughout the first six months of pregnancy.

Scott could not be reached for comment.

This strange ‘philanthropy’ is tragically blood-cloaked and should be condemned by well-meaning and public-spirited individuals desirous of a better deal for not only the present generation but for generations yet unborn.

Why should a billionaire be funding an organization that denies millions of babies the most fundamental right – the right to life? If our laws weren’t worse than an arse, pardon my French such a financier ought to be behind bars for financing mass murders! Alas, we are dealing with the most nauseating and sickening hypocrisy in the history of mankind under the guise of building a ‘progressive’ society! This is nothing short of the foibles of having to contend with in our current culture of death with state-sanctioned murders.

While I greatly commend the brave overturning of Roe v Wade as the first step towards making the world a more humane and livable place for the unborn, we must publicly call out the so-called ‘philanthropy’ of these billionaires and condemn it openly. We must expose the evil implications of their monies and use the instrumentality of the law and the court of public opinion to make their Greek Gifts get massively rejected.

Women – especially the impoverished in Africa and Asia need better maternal healthcare and not abortion or contraceptives which not only greatly debases womanhood but also ultimately destroys them.

We must downplay our avarice, greed, and untamed love for materialism in rejecting the ‘charity’ of the wicked rich!

We need more love in the world, especially for the most vulnerable – the unborn and I will conclude with the eternal words of the hit song of the legendary Michael Jackson ‘Heal the World’ ‘Heal the world, make it a better place for you and for me, there are people dying if you care enough for the living, make it a better place for you and for me……’

The people should include the unborn as life commences from fertilization.