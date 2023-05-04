Super Eagles former captain Jay Jay Okocha has charged the Super Eagles to be consistent during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria today at the unveiling of the African Heroes Penalty Cup in Lagos on Thursday.

“We all want to see our Super Eagles doing well, we know how painful it is not to be at the World Cup. The team needs to steady the ship.

“The Super Eagles need to be more consistent, which is so obvious that they are not. We all know that we are a demanding nation when it comes to football.

“We are not short of talents, so it is all about putting a strong team together; a team that can represent the nation the way they should.

“We as ex-players will always support them and wish them all the best,” he said.

“Football is a result-based game, if a team is doing well, they get the reward, and if not, they get otherwise. If the coach is not doing well, his appointment will be in question.

“It is not in my place to advise the NFF what to do about Peseiro’s contract because they are there for a reason, they should take a wise decision and get it right,” he said.

Okocha also advised in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to keep the passion and spirit high.

“My advice to Osimhen is to remain grounded and keep the passion and spirit high. It is clear that he plays with hunger, and that is what I like about him.

“Osimhen should not let down his guards,” he advised.