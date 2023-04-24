Former Super Eagles captain, Jay Jay Okocha while speaking in an interview with Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, said he will cost at least €150m in today’s market because if Chelsea can pay €120m for a defensive midfielder in Fernandez, his talents will cost more.

“Maybe 1 billion should have been paid for me,” he said

“They paid £106m for their defensive midfielder, in Chelsea. To a player from Portugal. It would have cost around €150m. My assists, dribbles… World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers of players of this quality.”

The 49-year-old also expressed his sadness at leaving Fenerbahçe, where he was loved by the fans.

He added, “It was a really difficult decision. I left very sadly. I was very happy in Fenerbahçe. Moreover, I married my wife in Turkey. My children were about to be born.

“When I went to the World Cup, I had no such thing in mind. After the matches in the World Cup, an offer came from PSG. Aziz Yildirim was the president. He didn’t want to send me. He didn’t even interview the PSG Club. This process has been very difficult. Despite my sadness, when such an offer came, I wanted to make money for Fenerbahçe.”