Japanese fans were seen cleaning up the Stadium yesterday following their win over Germany. The halt led celebration for their mighty victory by tidying the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar. They were seen cleaning the Stadium after the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador. A warm gesture that all football enthusiasts have appreciated.

This is not the first time they have been seen doing this, they did the same four years ago at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. They took over the cleaning of the stadium after their last group game, which they, unfortunately, lost to Belgium by 3-2.

Cleanliness is part of Japanese culture and according to several reports, this is imbibed in them from their early stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BBC Sports, In 2018, Scott North, a professor of sociology at Osaka University, “Cleaning up after football matches is an extension behaviour that is taught in school, where the children clean their school classrooms and hallways,”

Japan plays Costa Rica in their next Group E fixture on Sunday, followed by Spain on Thursday.

But even if they don’t win the World Cup, their fans are already winners.