Football journalist, Fabrizio Romano has reported that English midfielder James Milner will leave Liverpool for Brighton at the end of the season as a free agent. Milner joined Liverpool from City and has stayed for almost 8 years at Liverpool.

Milner was part of Jürgen Klopp’s success since the German arrived in 2015.

According to Fabrizio, Milner has accepted all the details of Brighton’s bid — the contract will be valid until June 2024, and the deal is set to be signed.

He’s going to follow Brazilian star João Pedro, who has already signed a contract as a new Brighton player on a £30m deal from Watford, as revealed last week.

Not just Milner, but also Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Liverpool as free agents in June.

Liverpool, in turn, are admirers of Brightons midfielder Mac Allister.Liverpool, despite competing with other clubs, are confident of landing Mac Allister during the summer.