JAMB Score Saga: Anambra NYCN Visits Mmesoma, Urges An End To Her Media Trial, Castigation

The Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Anambra State Council, Ambassador Surveyor Obi Emeka Chukwudi has called on young Anambra students, not to be dismayed by the unfolding events around the highest scorer in the 2023/ 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Obi has urged them to continue to strive for excellence in their academic endeavours, reminding them that their destinies are in their own hands.

The Anambra NYCN boss was speaking after he visited the family of the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, to express solidarity with her over her travails.

Recall that the Committee of Inquiry set up by the state government on the matter had submitted their report, which indicted Miss Mmesoma, asking her to tender an apology to JAMB over the whole episode.

Obi, who could not meet with the young girl, but met with the father, Mr Romanus Ejikeme at their home in Nnewi, said the state Council has deemed it proper to identify with the girl in her travails, considering her excellent academic antecedents.

According to Obi, records available to him, revealed that the young Mmesoma had hitherto been a brilliant student, with exemplary conduct in all the institutions she had attended.

He encouraged Anambra students not to be discouraged by the entire episode but to continue to strive for excellence, assuring them that their efforts will guarantee their launch to stardom.

“The Anambra NYCN council has critically monitored and studied the development around the whole issue and we think it is important to encourage our young people not to be dissuaded by what is happening.

“There is no doubt that our young people are academically endowed and we know what the unfolding JAMB incident can do to their morale. But we want to tell them that we are strongly behind them.

“There is no hindrance to their actualization of their manifest destinies aside themselves. What the society or even the authorities say, do not matter.

“Anambra students must therefore continue to strive to distinguish themselves in their different areas of academic endeavour,” Obi maintained.

The Anambra NYCN boss urged the people to refrain from further comments on the entire saga, capable of demoralizing the young Mmesoma in her academic pursuit.

According to him, “what she needs is the love, encouragement and guidance of the people to ensure that she remains focused on her education.”

He further appealed to JAMB to reconsider the three-year ban on her, as it may negatively impact her future, while fully endorsing the recommendation of the government committee of inquiry, for psychological therapy to be made available to her.