Jamb Releases New Update About Alleged Forged  Result 

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the suspension of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma from writing its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for three years, over alleged forgery of her 2023 result.

It insisted that the result being paraded by Miss Ejikeme was forged, explaining that it had since stopped issuing Notification of Result slips after the 2021 UTME, for the simple reason that candidates were falsifying them.

This came as Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma, alleged that there is a conspiracy to deprive his daughter of her hard-earned academic success. This is even as a civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, yesterday, flayed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, over its stance on one Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma, of allegedly faking her results, and called for proper investigations into the matter. JAMB, in a statement to this effect, yesterday morning, by its Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, reassured: "Nigerians that its system was neither tampered with nor compromised, as the candidate simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named 'Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle', who sat the UTME in 2021 and scored 138."

