JAMB Goofed By Sharing Nmesoma Ejikeme’s Data, She’s A Minor — Group 

JAMB had a fortnight, brought Nmesoma Ejikeme, the young girl from Enugu but resides in Anambra state, to public ridicule without considering the protection of her rights as a minor under the Nigerian laws.

In a statement by a civil rights organization, the Advocacy Network on Religious and Cultural Coexistence (ANORACC) in Port Harcourt Monday July 3, its Director, Odimegwu Onwumere, said, “sharing a minor’s personal details on the newspapers and social media as JAMB had done, is against universal data protection act.”

Ejikeme was celebrated recently to have scored the highest in JAMB but management of the later said her stance was fake, as it wanted the general public to believe in its recent report.

The report by the ANORACC stated that before making the fraudulent accusation public against Ejikeme, “did JAMB invite the girl and perhaps, in the cause of query, it was discovered that she was untruthful with her 362 marks in lieu of 249 that JAMB has publicized that she scored?”

The group maintained that there have been cases of results, where what were printed out from computer, were not what were on the schools’ records.

According to Onwumere, “This could be the fate of Ejikeme and shouldn’t make her fake. JAMB refused to tell the general public how the girl supposedly inflated her result.

“Rather, the university examination body went berserk to despoil the image of the little girl whom the populace are yet to hear from, but has joined JAMB in its jungle conclusion.

“Before telling the public that the girl inflated her result, I had thought that the Nigerian constitution says the accused remains innocent till proven otherwise and besides, this is a minor whose parent(s) or lawyer were supposed to be in the news and not the girl.”

Onwumere asked, “So, which court’s order did JAMB operate with before its verdict that the lass who’s a minor was fraudulent with 362 position?”

The report added that JAMB has many questions to answer. According to it, “What method did the girl forge the result with? What court ordered its position in labeling the girl a fraud?

“Did the girl print out her result from JAMB portal in computer or she noted of her result through JAMB office? These answers will help the reading public to take a stand.”

The report bemoaned that it is on record in the Nigerian laws that a Minor is an individual under the age of full legal capacity. “Section 29 (4) (a) of the 1999 Constitution, defines full age as the age of eighteen years and above. [1] In other words, anyone from seventeen and below, will be regarded as a minor,” the group pointed out.

Quoting the law, the ANORACC said, “The Child Rights Act itself is 230 pages long and contains 278 different sections. Part I- mandates that when a child is concerned, their best interest is to take precedent. It goes on to state that the parent or legal guardian is obligated to fulfill the duty to give the child basic protection.”

The group therefore called on the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria established by Decree No. 22 of 1995 to remember it’s “mandated to promote, protect, investigate and monitor human rights violation as well as receive and treat complaints from citizens including children about violations of their rights.”

Adding, ANORACC said, “A child’s mother, whether married or unmarried, has automatic legal guardianship of the child. The child’s father also has guardianship if he is married to the child’s mother, either before or after the birth of the child.”

The group queried the locus standi that JAMB had to share data of a minor in the public without a recourse to the parent(s) or lawyer’s approval.

