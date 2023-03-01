Fake prophesies were churned out. Men of God left the shores of spirituality into the realm of predictions. Doctored opinion polls were released to set agenda for the wrong narratives. They mocked him, called him names, but the strategy in him kept his eyes on the ball. He was the candidate for all Nigerians, not cocooned into any geopolitical flirtation. He went round the country and refused to be detained by the same faith accusation that dogged his part. He toiled through the night and day, insisting that religion should not be a determinant for our collective governance process and growth. He was resolute in his belief that religion must not be allowed to shape our political trajectory, but instead, accountable leadership that is strong on delivering the promises to the people.

Today, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT, has just been declared as the democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to succeed president Muhammadu Buhari. Asiwaju Tinubu is an idea whose time has come. They introduced naira swap as obstacles on his path. They brought sufferings on Nigerians because they wanted a public anger that will affect his chances. But, the man remained undaunted, even to the point that he had to criticise his own party. He trudged on, like a collosus that he is, preferring to remain focused and undistracted. That is the way of great leaders.

Jagaban, the master strategist of quintessential emanations, congratulations in multiple folds. This victory is deservedly fecund and essentially fulfilling. It will bring stability to the geopolitical dynamics of the North-South divide. It is a victory for democracy. It is a victory for justice, fairness and equity. It is a victory for hard-work and diligence. It is a victory for collective responsibility and constructive engagement. I am very convinced that a Tinubu presidency will bring a new positive dimension into our governance process.

Asiwaju Tinubu should be magnanimous in victory. He should use his rich network of influence to rally round Nigerians for robust national conversations that will deepen democracy, and enhance national cohesion. He needs all the centripetal and centrifugal forces to strike balance in our national engagements. His victory has shown that Nigerians are not detained by religion and tribe. He should be fair to all in order to cement national solidarity. He should reach out to the candidates of the PDP and Labour Party to tap from their ideas in the interest of building our nation.

Atiku may want to escape to Dubai again, Asiwaju Tinubu should prevail on him to spend more days and time in Nigeria instead. Asiwaju should try to rehabilitate Dino Melaye, Yakubu Dogara, Babachir Lawal, Daniel Bwala and Najaatu Mohammed, and make them better, responsible, trustworthy and reliable citizens, than the ignoble role they played hiding under religion. I am very convinced that Asiwaju Tinubu’s government will be driven by ideas and initiatives that will help proffer solutions to our challenges and renew hope for a greater Nigeria.

Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of the universe, congratulations, congratulations. It is a victory well deserved.

