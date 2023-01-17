The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has averred that the establishment of a “dangerous militia code-named ‘Jagaban Army’ by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, further confirms PDP’s position that the APC plans to unleash violence on innocent Nigerians and disrupt the 2023 general elections”.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said “by establishing a militia and draping them with military uniforms, the APC and Asiwaju Tinubu have declared war on Nigerians and openly dared the Nigerian Military apparently with the aim to undermine our national security architecture and sovereignty as a nation.

“Nigerians can recall that our Party has on several occasions alerted the nation of the vicious plots by the APC to destabilize the electoral process and called on the security agencies to place APC leaders on watch list and take immediate steps to stop their evil scheme against our nation. The APC and its Presidential Candidate is a clear and present danger!

“Our Party holds that the formation of this dangerous militia is in the series and plots and steps in compliance with the directive of Asiwaju Tinubu in London to members of the APC to take power by all means.

“In his directive in the leaked video, Asiwaju charged his followers that “political power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte. It is what we are doing; It is being determined; you do it at all cost; fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it”.

“There are already apprehensions in the public space that the APC has been recruiting, training and arming thugs and terrorist elements in secret locations across the country and stockpiling ammunitions for the harassment maiming and killing of Nigerians before, during and after the 2023 general elections. Evidence of their nefarious activities are already manifest in many parts of our country.

“The PDP has been made aware of plots by the APC to use the “Jagaban Army” which is designed to operate in fake military outfits similar to that adorned by the APC Youth Leader at a public event recently to pose as soldiers to harass and terrorize innocent Nigerians.

“The PDP for the umpteenth time, demands that President Muhammadu Buhari should take immediate steps to ensure Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC do not derail our democracy just because they have been rejected by Nigerians.

“Our Party also charges the security agencies to take immediate action to invite the Presidential Candidate of the APC for questioning as well as arrest the APC Youth Leader, Dayo Israel and other APC leaders involved in this threat to the existence of our nation.”