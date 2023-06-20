Jackism: Our choice!

Politics is becoming messy and a game of selfish interests. It has shifted from altruism to epicureanism, from what one should give to what one should grab. Everybody but few individuals that have conscience and integrity is ready to lick and lap their vomits with their tongues no matter how bad it stinks.

We have come to the point in politics where people are shameless. They care-less what posterity says about them, their concern majorly is the satisfaction of their greed.

Collins Opuruzor who is presently a member of APC was PDP Publicity Secretary. He was scarting in criticisms about Gov. Hope Uzodima, taking him to the cleaners and painting him with any available stinking ointment his hands could lay on. He made Hope stink and exposed the various fraudulent activities that thrive under his administration. He made a devil’s cast of Hope in a very eloquent way. Was he right about Hope? What was driving him with such a passion, zeal and energy? Patriotism? And what has really changed now? What kind baptism did he receive, driving him crazy to stoop that low to lap his vomits, defecting to APC and singing songs of praises and admiration for the one that was a devil? “Ndi bogibogi” Ndi Aka na Akpa !!

“Opuruzorisation” from the name Opuruzor is a deadly vice. It bleaks ones senses and makes one act shamelessly in a very disgusting manner just to have a bite of porridge.

It is becoming an emerging political theory that says self- interest in everything is key. Go for it, make it your focus, step on toes, eat your vomits; and renege on values etc and ensure your stomach enfrastructural needs and demands are met, even at the expense of patriotism, values, morals and conscience. Sadly, it has become the mantra of all the politicians, moving where stomach faces. Imo State is sold to this and her future marred and crippled by these political criminals of Opuruzorisation tendencies.

However, there is hope in this hopelessness. A fresh breath of “Jackism” political theory that would give Imolites a future. The choice is ours and the decision entirely ours too.

Jackism is an emerging political ideology that centred on a philosophy of integrity. It propagates standing against ills and atrocities even with an empty stomach than kneel in humiliation with a filled stomach.

Jackism political theory aligns with the principles of justice, equity, fairness and trust . It loaths with passion the recklessness that go within our political space where nothing else matters than the satisfaction of greed and fueling of chop I chop syndrome.

For four years Imo State was ran on this principles, another four years is loading, the train is moving and many with “Opuruzoristic” tendencies are jostling around, eating their vomits, trying to get in. They must be stopped if Imo must work and walk again.

Jackism political theory is the Eagles! It has landed in Imo Political space, all hawks, vultures and hyenas must be jacked out and whipped with scorpion and shamed for Imo State wouldn’t be a transactional State for chop I chop syndrome again.

Ogunewe Lincoln is the key. When Lincoln navigator roars, ravving with power all other cars park in demobilisation. Ogunewe is the deal, the dynamics for resuscitation. He is the justice (Ogu) he is the New power bike in our race to Imo resuscitation.

He is the O – Opportunity for growth for all . G- Guaranting good and inclusive governance. U- Utilitarian engineering of all government structures. N- Negotiating peace, security and justice at all times E- Energising every sector for productivity. W- wealth creation from bottom to top E- Empowering the youth, the aged for all round inclusive governance.

A vote against Jackism is a vote against all the above. Be wise and never be deceived by the manipulative words of those whose gods are their stomach. Shame! Shame!! Shame!!! Collins Opuruzor an amazing political Olosho!!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

