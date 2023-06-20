Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Iyanya responds to Yvonne claims about affair with Tonto Dikeh

Iyanya responds to Yvonne claims about affair with Tonto Dikeh

June 20, 2023
Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, professionally known as Iyanya, has reacted to Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson’s claim that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh while they were dating.

In the book’s tenth chapter, titled “Iyanya and My Love Life,” Yvonne discusses her relationship with Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk and the devastating betrayal she endured in great detail.

Their relationship, according to Yvonne, is like something out of a fairy tale, with romantic gestures like breakfast in bed. She even says that when the singer tattooed her initials, YN, on his wrist as a sign of their commitment, she thought their love would last forever.

She claimed that she never anticipated the breakup because she believed their relationship was real until an unknown caller informed her of Tonto’s frequent visits from his residence.

Yvonne claims that she called out Tonto on Twitter, but the singer told her to end the relationship because her feelings had changed and the singer’s feelings for her had changed.

Be that as it may, responding to the charges using his Twitter handle on Monday, Iyanya communicated shock and vowed to answer them later.

“So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but… for now, make I go watch my new video director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy,” he tweeted.

Quoting a snapshot of the chapter about their affair, he questioned, “What’s the name of the person who called her from my house? After that question, we will answer if her accusations are true or false and what really transpired. ‘LOVE & TRUST”

